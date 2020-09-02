Log in
Four51 : Joins the MACH Alliance

09/02/2020 | 10:03am EDT

 

Today, the MACH Alliance, a group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems, welcomes Four51. Four51 is a US based eCommerce player with 20 years of experience, having helped hundreds of enterprises transform their eCommerce, order management, and B2B marketplace experiences through their platform OrderCloud™.

The MACH Alliance (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless) launched two months ago and is rooted in the common belief of all members that the interoperability and open architecture of modern software will propel current and future digital experiences. “We have enjoyed great support in the market since our launch at the end of June with many companies wanting to join. And we are thrilled that a leading company like Four51 has applied a few weeks ago and is a certified member as of today. All companies receiving MACH Certification meet the same technology criteria focused on making enterprises flexible and future proof,” says Kelly Goetsch, president of the MACH Alliance.

The MACH Alliance reflects Four51’s commitment to future-proofing their customers’ technology through Microservices, API-first, Cloud and Headless architectures. “We are thrilled to be part of the MACH Alliance and to join forces with organizations that share in our mission - eliminating the limitations of software,” explains Mark Johnson, CEO at Four51. “Today, more than ever, enterprises need technology that enables them to adapt to changing business landscapes. MACH architecture provides the flexibility, scalability, and speed needed to remain relevant as customers' needs change and business strategies transform.”

COVID-19 has only amplified the need for adaptability for any company. “We and our fellow MACH Alliance members provide enterprises with the flexibility needed at a time like this to go fast, be innovative, and make changes as customers’ needs continue to evolve,” explains Johnson.

Analysts like Gartner agree that “the COVID-19 pandemic has propelled the digital market to new heights by forcing organizations into adoption and vendors into new approaches” (Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce 2020). We are at a digital inflection point, where digital experiences will look fundamentally different from what they were before the pandemic. The MACH Alliance is positioned to help enterprises with future-proof technology solutions today and tomorrow.

About Four51:

Inspired by the temperature at which paper burns (451°), Four51 is a technology solutions company dedicated to shattering antiquated business processes and out-innovating the limitations of eCommerce. Four51 designs, develops, and delivers digital transformation through modern, customizable eCommerce, order management and B2B marketplace solutions powered by its API-first, headless eCommerce platform, Four51 OrderCloud™, that dramatically change the economics of businesses. Companies like Aveda, Winmark, Bachman’s, Archway, and Diversified Foodservice Supply have looked to Four51 as their go-to strategic partner for the past 20 years. Learn more at www.four51.io and discover OrderCloud at www.ordercloud.io.

About the MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(3)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

Founding members include: commercetools, Contentstack, EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) and Valtech. The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org, read here about MACH certification and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn


© Business Wire 2020
