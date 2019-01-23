Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fourth Annual DC Blockchain Summit Returns to Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business to Advocate for the Future of Blockchain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 09:31am EST

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chamber of Digital Commerce, the world’s leading blockchain trade association, will hold the fourth annual DC Blockchain Summit on March 6-7, 2019 in partnership with the Center for Financial Markets and Policy at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business.

The co-chairs of the Congressional Blockchain Caucus, U.S. Reps. Tom Emmer, Bill Foster and David Schweikert will take the stage to share their views and priorities for the Caucus. The bi-partisan group serves as a platform for industry and government to foster collaboration and ensure competitiveness on the global stage.

“We are calling on governments to publicly recognize the importance of blockchain technology and to develop strategies to foster its development,” said Perianne Boring, Founder and President, Chamber of Digital Commerce. “We invite all those who support this to join us at the DC Blockchain Summit to advocate for the future of blockchain.”

Chamber of Digital Commerce members from more than 20 countries will participate in the event. Featured speakers include:

  • Reena Aggarwal, Vice Provost for Faculty and Robert. E. McDonough Professor of Business Administration and Finance, Georgetown McDonough, and Director, Center for Financial Markets and Policy
  • Mark Fisk, Partner, IBM Digital, Public Service Blockchain Leader, IBM
  • Gangesh Ganesan, President & CEO, PeerNova
  • Brad Garlinghouse, CEO, Ripple
  • Michael Hansen, Head of Innovation, Business Technologies, Discover Financial Services
  • John Jacobs, Executive Director and Distinguished Policy Fellow, Center for Financial Markets and Policy
  • Kavita Jain, Director in the Office of Emerging Regulatory Issues, FINRA 
  • Jonathan Johnson, President, Medici Ventures
  • Bernie Moreno, Chairman, Ownum
  • Anoop Nannra, Head of Blockchain, Cisco
  • Matthew Roszak, Chairman & Co-Founder, Bloq

The Summit will bring together leading blockchain companies, enterprise executives and policymakers to discuss tokenization, investment in digital assets, smart contracts, enterprise applications of blockchain technology, policy issues and other industry topics.

The event’s Title Sponsor is Cisco, an enterprise technology firm and emerging leader in developing trust-based business networks through blockchain. Other DC Blockchain Summit sponsors and participating companies include: Bloq, Discover Financial Services, KPMG, Emergent Technology Holdings, Perkins Coie, PeerNova, DTCC, Deloitte, Ownum, Holland & Knight, IBM, InvestHK, Polsinelli, Fidelity, and BitPay, among others.

Registration is open to the public at dcblockchainsummit.com. Join the conversation on social media by tagging @DigitalChamber and #DCBlockchain.

About the Chamber of Digital Commerce
Headquartered in Washington, DC, the Chamber of Digital Commerce is the world’s first and largest trade association representing the digital asset and blockchain industry. For more information, please visit: DigitalChamber.org, and follow us on: @DigitalChamber.

Chamber Media Contact
Marie Knowles
+1 202.656.8037
marie@digitalchamber.org

CDC.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:01aEQUINOR : President Aliyev meets Equinor CEO in Davos
AQ
10:01aSPRUCE POINT CAPITAL RELEASES A STRONG SELL FORENSIC RESEARCH OPINION ON AMDOCS LIMITED (NASDAQ : Dox)
PR
10:01aDUBAI INVESTMENT : DIC – Press release
AQ
10:01aManaging High Transaction Costs and Enhancing Spend Visibility across Business Categories Through Effective Spend Management | SpendEdge
BU
10:01aHIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND : Announces Results of Special Meeting
BU
10:01aMRC renews accreditation of MRI syndicated measurement service
BU
10:01aCONTEGIX : Names Brad Hokamp as Chief Executive Officer
BU
10:01aBehavox Announces Industry Leaders Michael Piwowar and Jeff Diana as Advisors to the Board
BU
10:01aCARNIVAL : Holland America Line Introduces New Culinary-Themed FOOD & WINE Shore Excursions in Hawaii and Tahiti
AQ
10:01aSIRIUS XM : AutoNation to Offer an Automatic Connected Vehicle Adapter and Subscription with Purchase of Pre-Owned Vehicles
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
3WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
4BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu pledges to improve search service after complaint
5PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : PROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Second Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.