Fourth Point Wealth Welcomes Dan Volk

Chris Janeway, owner of Fourth Point Wealth, a PlanMember Financial Center in Newport Beach, is pleased to announce the acquisition of IntegrityFirst Investment & Insurance Services, helmed by veteran advisor Daniel J. Volk.

Volk began his financial services career in 1993 and founded IntegrityFirst Investment & Insurance Services in 2000. Dan is a seasoned veteran of trust management and income strategies for affluent families, and for most of his career has served as a PlanMember advisor.

“Our industry is changing rapidly and I felt that finding a partner with the right values and complimentary skills was the best way to serve my clients,” said Volk. “Also, I’ll be 66 this year and it was important to me to find a partner I could trust and my clients could rely on years from now. After a long, careful search, I chose Chris Janeway & Fourth Point Wealth.”

Founded and headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Fourth Point Wealth developed a system to help employers and individuals simplify the investment process and grow their wealth. Their focus is on coaching clients using simple principles that help them gain confidence in their investment and retirement planning strategies.

“We’re all about finding the right fit for clients and advisors,” said Janeway. “My philosophy on investing and planning is very similar to Dan’s and we bring complimentary skills and experience. Having Dan on the team immediately helps us both better serve our clients.”

PlanMember is a nationally recognized broker/dealer, investment advisor, and member of FINRA/SIPC, providing retirement planning to the public education and non-profit sectors for over three decades. PlanMember delivers personalized retirement planning services and a broad selection of investment and annuity solutions. The company is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

