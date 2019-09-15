Fox US Open of Mountain Biking : Brings Global Mountain Bike Community Together to Snow Summit

Held at Snow Summit Resort in Big Bear Lake, Calif. for the first time, 700 athletes and 4,000 people from around the world gathered for the Fox US Open of Mountain Biking this weekend. Spectators enjoyed the full slate of events from the Dual Slalom, GT Bicycles Enduro race, Red Bull Best Whip presented by SPANK bikes, Intense Cycles Downhill, Commencal Next Gen Downhill and an Adaptive Race.

Left to Right: Luca Shaw, Greg Minnaar, Loic Bruni, Cole Picchiottino and Dakotah Norton. Local rider Cole Picchiottino epitomized the spirit of the US Open as he stood alongside A-list World Cup Riders from around the globe. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Fox US Open is known to give up-and-coming racers a chance to step up and race against the pros in the Open class events from the Dual Slalom to Downhill. Event organizers upped the ante once again this past weekend with a $10,000 first place prize for both the men’s and women’s Open Downhill.

As always, the amateur classes competed for bragging rights and awesome prizes, the young racers had their shot to showcase their talents in US Open’s quickly growing Next Gen Youth Downhill event. With age categories for intermediate and expert racers under 15 years old, this event gives kids a real racing opportunity on a separate track.

Notable industry legends and talent in attendance included: Aaron Gwin, Loic Bruni, Neko Mulally, Luca Shaw, Greg Minnaar, Kyle Strait, Rachel Strait, Jill Kintner, Clare Hamilton, Tahnée Seagrave, Vaea Verbeeck, Camila Nogueira, Cole Picchiottino, Austin Warren, Mike Metzger, Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg, Jeff Emig, Axell Hodges, Tyler Bereman, Blake “Bilko” Williams, Doug Henry and many more.

“Thank you to the entire global Mountain Biking community for backing this year’s Fox US Open of Mountain Biking here at Snow Summit,” stated Clay Harper, event director of the US Open of Mountain Biking. “From the top pros to the next generation of riders, it was awesome to see this kind of turnout here in Southern California.”

DUAL SLALOM FINAL RESULTS

MEN’S OPEN

1 – Austin Warren

2 – Matthew Sterling

3 – Kyle Strait

WOMEN’S OPEN

1 – Jill Kintner

2 – Clare Hamilton

3 – Vaea Verbeek

GT BICYCLES ENDURO RESULTS

PRO MEN

1 – Cody Kelley

2 – McKay Vezina

3 – Evan Geankoplis

PRO WOMEN

1 – Anneke Beerten

2 – Essence Florie Jasperse

3 – Jennifer McHugh

*For the entire list of the final GT Bicycles Enduro results, click here: http://live.californiaenduro.com

PRO BEST WHIP RESULTS

1 – Allan Cooke

2 – Ryan Howard

3 – Matt Sterling

GROM BEST WHIP RESULTS

1 – Ryan Pinkerton

2 – Finley Kirschmeyer

3 – Dylan Meyers

INTENSE CYCLES DOWNHILL RESULTS

MEN’S OPEN

1 – Loic Bruni

2 – Greg Minnaar

3 – Cole Picchiottino

WOMEN’S OPEN

1 – Jill Kintner

2 – Vaea Verbeeck

3 – Camila Nogueira

EXPERT U15

1 – Ryan Pinkerton

2 – Hunter Kroebel

3 – Eddie Reynolds

*Total Intense US Open Downhill Results: https://results.rmraces.live/Team-Big-Bear/events/2019/intense-us-open-downhill-2019/results

COMMENCAL NEXT GEN YOUTH AND ADAPTIVE DOWNHILL RESULTS:

EXPERT U13

1 – Mason Salazar

2 – Rory Meek

3 – Bo Goldstein

ADAPTIVE RESULTS

1 – Doug Henry

2 – Daniel McCoy

3 – Ryan St Lawrence

4 – Jeremy McGhee

*Total Next Gen Youth Downhill Results: https://results.rmraces.live/Team-Big-Bear/events/2019/next-gen-and-adaptive-downhill-2019/results

To view the entire results for the Fox US Open of Mountain Biking, click here: Results

Fox was once again joined by an impressive list of event partners including Vittoria Tires, GT Bicycles, Intense Cycles, Commencal Bikes, Flat Tire Defender, Five Ten, Shimano, Clif Bar and VisitBigBear.com.

The USO team also connected with local experts at Team Big Bear and the CES for additional event logistics throughout the weekend. Beyond the Downhill and Enduro, the 2019 event featured a USO Best Whip Comp, Adaptive downhill racing and a classic Dual Slalom.

Event Photos: Fox US Open of Mountain Biking Images

Media Kit: Fox US Open of Mountain Biking Media Kit

Event Website: http://www.usopen.bike/

