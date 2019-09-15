Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fox US Open of Mountain Biking : Brings Global Mountain Bike Community Together to Snow Summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 09:57pm EDT

Held at Snow Summit Resort in Big Bear Lake, Calif. for the first time, 700 athletes and 4,000 people from around the world gathered for the Fox US Open of Mountain Biking this weekend. Spectators enjoyed the full slate of events from the Dual Slalom, GT Bicycles Enduro race, Red Bull Best Whip presented by SPANK bikes, Intense Cycles Downhill, Commencal Next Gen Downhill and an Adaptive Race.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190915005047/en/

Left to Right: Luca Shaw, Greg Minnaar, Loic Bruni, Cole Picchiottino and Dakotah Norton. Local rider Cole Picchiottino epitomized the spirit of the US Open as he stood alongside A-list World Cup Riders from around the globe. (Photo: Business Wire)

Left to Right: Luca Shaw, Greg Minnaar, Loic Bruni, Cole Picchiottino and Dakotah Norton. Local rider Cole Picchiottino epitomized the spirit of the US Open as he stood alongside A-list World Cup Riders from around the globe. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Fox US Open is known to give up-and-coming racers a chance to step up and race against the pros in the Open class events from the Dual Slalom to Downhill. Event organizers upped the ante once again this past weekend with a $10,000 first place prize for both the men’s and women’s Open Downhill.

As always, the amateur classes competed for bragging rights and awesome prizes, the young racers had their shot to showcase their talents in US Open’s quickly growing Next Gen Youth Downhill event. With age categories for intermediate and expert racers under 15 years old, this event gives kids a real racing opportunity on a separate track.

Notable industry legends and talent in attendance included: Aaron Gwin, Loic Bruni, Neko Mulally, Luca Shaw, Greg Minnaar, Kyle Strait, Rachel Strait, Jill Kintner, Clare Hamilton, Tahnée Seagrave, Vaea Verbeeck, Camila Nogueira, Cole Picchiottino, Austin Warren, Mike Metzger, Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg, Jeff Emig, Axell Hodges, Tyler Bereman, Blake “Bilko” Williams, Doug Henry and many more.

“Thank you to the entire global Mountain Biking community for backing this year’s Fox US Open of Mountain Biking here at Snow Summit,” stated Clay Harper, event director of the US Open of Mountain Biking. “From the top pros to the next generation of riders, it was awesome to see this kind of turnout here in Southern California.”

DUAL SLALOM FINAL RESULTS

MEN’S OPEN
1 – Austin Warren
2 – Matthew Sterling
3 – Kyle Strait

WOMEN’S OPEN
1 – Jill Kintner
2 – Clare Hamilton
3 – Vaea Verbeek

GT BICYCLES ENDURO RESULTS

PRO MEN
1 – Cody Kelley
2 – McKay Vezina
3 – Evan Geankoplis

PRO WOMEN
1 – Anneke Beerten
2 – Essence Florie Jasperse
3 – Jennifer McHugh

*For the entire list of the final GT Bicycles Enduro results, click here: http://live.californiaenduro.com

PRO BEST WHIP RESULTS
1 – Allan Cooke
2 – Ryan Howard
3 – Matt Sterling

GROM BEST WHIP RESULTS
1 – Ryan Pinkerton
2 – Finley Kirschmeyer
3 – Dylan Meyers

INTENSE CYCLES DOWNHILL RESULTS

MEN’S OPEN
1 – Loic Bruni
2 – Greg Minnaar
3 – Cole Picchiottino

WOMEN’S OPEN
1 – Jill Kintner
2 – Vaea Verbeeck
3 – Camila Nogueira

EXPERT U15
1 – Ryan Pinkerton
2 – Hunter Kroebel
3 – Eddie Reynolds

*Total Intense US Open Downhill Results: https://results.rmraces.live/Team-Big-Bear/events/2019/intense-us-open-downhill-2019/results

COMMENCAL NEXT GEN YOUTH AND ADAPTIVE DOWNHILL RESULTS:

EXPERT U13
1 – Mason Salazar
2 – Rory Meek
3 – Bo Goldstein

ADAPTIVE RESULTS
1 – Doug Henry
2 – Daniel McCoy
3 – Ryan St Lawrence
4 – Jeremy McGhee

*Total Next Gen Youth Downhill Results: https://results.rmraces.live/Team-Big-Bear/events/2019/next-gen-and-adaptive-downhill-2019/results

To view the entire results for the Fox US Open of Mountain Biking, click here: Results

Fox was once again joined by an impressive list of event partners including Vittoria Tires, GT Bicycles, Intense Cycles, Commencal Bikes, Flat Tire Defender, Five Ten, Shimano, Clif Bar and VisitBigBear.com.

The USO team also connected with local experts at Team Big Bear and the CES for additional event logistics throughout the weekend. Beyond the Downhill and Enduro, the 2019 event featured a USO Best Whip Comp, Adaptive downhill racing and a classic Dual Slalom.

Event Photos: Fox US Open of Mountain Biking Images

Media Kit: Fox US Open of Mountain Biking Media Kit

Follow us on Social:

 

Instagram

 

 

Facebook

Event Website: http://www.usopen.bike/

About Fox Racing:

For over 4 decades, Fox Racing has been the global leader in motocross and mountain biking gear and apparel. Fox outfits the world’s best athletes and enthusiasts with products that combine innovation and style, rooted in the brand’s original competitive motocross spirit. The company is based in Irvine, California, with offices, retail stores, ambassadors and athletes around the world.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:35pOil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility
RE
11:34pVOLKSWAGEN : agrees to Australian settlement over diesel cheating
RE
11:33pOil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, poor China data drags on shares
RE
11:31pPurdue Pharma Announces Agreement in Principle on Landmark Opioid Litigation Settlement
BU
11:31pProduction Starts on New Line Cinema's Cinematic Action Adventure “Mortal Kombat,” Based on the Blockbuster Video Game Franchise
BU
11:28pNATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. : maintains full capacity in Saudi Arabia in support of its operations
BU
11:28pRAK PETROLEUM : Releases Half-Year Financial Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2019
AQ
11:27pCATALYST METALS : Change in substantial shareholding notice (198 k)
PU
11:23pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Fall As Crude Prices Soar
DJ
11:22pTASMAN RESOURCES : EdenCrete - GDOT Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, poor China data drags on shares
3Oil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility
4Dollar falls as oil attacks send investors to safety
5DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures fall after Saudi oil attacks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group