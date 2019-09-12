Fox US Open of Mountain Biking : Scores Big Talent for This Year's Event

Aaron Gwin, Loic Bruni, Luca Shaw, Greg Minnaar and More Among the Confirmed Athletes for This Year

The competition will be fierce for the Fox US Open of Mountain Biking this year, as world renowned contenders continue to confirm attendance today. Held at Snow Summit Resort in Big Bear Lake, Calif. for the first time, the Fox US Open of Mountain Biking has drawn a new level of talented athletes. Just hours away and the event has a notable roster including: Intense Factory Racing’s Aaron Gwin; Santa Cruz Syndicate’s Loris Vergier, Luca Shaw and Greg Minnaar; Commencal’s Bruce Klein and Kyle Strait; KHS riders Nik Nesteroff, Logan Binggeli and Steve Walton; as well as riders Loic Bruni, Vaea VerBeeck, Tahnee Seagrave, Jill Kintner, Dakotah Norton and more. Check out what to expect at the FOX US Open with this video featuring Neko Mulally here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LR49MSedIvM.

“I’m always stoked to compete in the Fox US Open, but there was definitely a new level of excitement when I heard it was going to be at Snow Summit in Southern California this year,” stated Neko Mulally. “I’m super bummed that I won’t be able to participate due to my leg injury.”

“It has been such a seamless process working with the Fox US Open team. We are really excited to make history this weekend here at the Snow Summit Bike Park. We are planning for big crowds, but aiming to maintain the fun and competitive atmosphere that the event has always had.” – Clayton Shoemaker, Marketing Director, Big Bear Mountain Resort

“Beyond our anticipation of hosting the event in Southern California, we are pumped for the talent that is going to hit the mountain this year. We are going to be seeing legends including Aaron Gwin and Greg Minnaar, but we’re also looking forward to seeing what young talent is out there right now with the Next Gen Youth Downhill event.” – Clay Harper, Event Director, Fox US Open

The Fox US Open gives up-and-coming racers the chance to step up and race against the pros in the Open class downhill event. Event organizers are once again looking to up the ante with a $10,000 first place prize in both the men’s and women’s Open Downhill. As always, the amateur classes will compete for bragging rights and awesome prizes. Young racers will have their shot in the USO’s quickly growing Next Gen Youth Downhill event. With age categories for intermediate and expert racers under 15 years old, this event gives kids a real racing opportunity on a separate track.

Fox is once again joined by an impressive list of event partners including Vittoria Tires, GT Bicycles, Intense Cycles, Commencal Bikes, Flat Tire Defender, Five Ten, Shimano, Clif Bar and VisitBigBear.com. The USO team will tap local experts Team Big Bear and the CES for additional event logistics. Beyond the Downhill and Enduro, the 2019 event will also feature a USO Best Whip Comp, adaptive downhill racing and a classic dual slalom.

For more event information or to register for the Fox US Open of Mountain Biking, click here: https://www.usopen.bike.

