Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fox eyes 'big prize' of U.S. trade deal, says lots of issues in the way

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 10:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox delivers a statement to media regarding the resignation of Kim Darroch from his position as British Ambassador to the United States, in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - The quicker Britain can reach a post-Brexit trade deal with the United States the better but there are a lot of issues in the way of doing so, British trade minister Liam Fox said on Tuesday.

The close allies were caught in an escalating spat last week after memos from Britain's ambassador to Washington describing Donald Trump's administration as inept infuriated the president, ultimately leading to the envoy's resignation.

Asked whether the row would damage the prospects of a UK-U.S. trade deal, Fox, who was in Washington meeting with Ivanka Trump the day before the ambassador resigned, said appetite in both countries to reach a deal was still strong.

"It's a big ambition and it's a big prize for Britain to get a Free Trade Agreement with the U.S. and of course, the quicker we can do so, the better," Fox told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of a UK-India trade event in London.

The Times newspaper reported on Monday that Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to become Britain's new prime minister next week, planned to meet Trump within the first two months of taking office and could seek to secure a limited trade agreement before Britain leaves the EU at the end of October.

Fox said that would not be possible because Britain is not allowed to negotiate trade deals with other countries until it has left the bloc.

There are also other issues in the way of reaching a deal, he said.

"We are entering the final year of an American presidential term where thoughts tend to turn to campaigning more than anything else and there a lot of issues in the way, would Britain introduce a digital services tax, what would the reaction be to a no deal and the implication for the Northern Ireland border, these things will have an impact potentially on an FTA."

Prime Minister Theresa May is due to stand down on July 24 and it is expected her successor will choose Britain's new ambassador to the United States, with some calling for it to be a Brexit supporter.

Fox, who backed leaving the EU at the 2016 Brexit referendum, is among those who have been suggested in British media although typically ambassadors are chosen from within the non political ranks of diplomatic public servants.

Asked if he wanted to be Britain's next envoy to Washington, Fox said: "No."

(Reporting by Angeline Ong, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

By Angeline Ong
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.42% 0.90293 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:20aBank of Canada to take over administration of overnight risk-free rate benchmark
RE
10:19aU.S. RETAILERS GAIN ONLINE SHOPPERS ON AMAZON'S PRIME DAY : Adobe
RE
10:17aWall Street opens slightly lower after mixed bank reports
RE
10:16aNew York City can ban ads inside Uber, Lyft vehicles - U.S. appeals court
RE
10:16aZambia finance minister urges quick implementation of austerity
RE
10:16aUS Business Inventories Rose 0.3% in May
DJ
10:06aUNITED STATES : NAHB Housing Market Index better than estimates at 65
10:06aUNITED STATES : Business Inventories better than estimates at 0.3%
10:06aQuartz™-powered TCS BaNCS™ Network Named Best Blockchain Breakthrough of the Year
PR
10:05aWORLD BANK : Zambia Can Harness Renewable Resources to Promote Sustainable Growth
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : drops cheapest Model X, S variants, cuts prices to simplify lineup
2BAYER AG : BAYER : shares up 1.8% trade after U.S. Roundup rule
3TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL : Norway's Telenor CEO sees decision on 5G supplier in fourth quarter
4A.G. BARR PLC : A G BARR : Irn-Bru maker A.G. Barr says profits to fall 20%
5PEUGEOT : Renault sees new model push as softening sales decline

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About