Foxtail Coffee Co. Welcomes Scott Callahan, J.D. to Team as Co-Owner

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct 03, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Foxtail Coffee Co., a local chain serving organic and ethically-sourced coffee, added Scott Callahan to their owner and leadership team. Callahan, a real estate investor, lawyer and philanthropist in Winter Park, Fla., will also serve as general counsel to the company. He joins co-founders Alex Tchekmeian and Iain Yeakle in overseeing the expansion and continued success of the local string of cafes.



"Scott is bringing decades of sound legal counsel and experience in the Central Florida region, to our business," said Foxtail co-owner and co-founder Iain Yeakle. "We're thrilled to have him a part of the team, and a part of Foxtail's growth and success in the Greater Orlando community."



Callahan added, "I'm a big believer in supporting and fostering entrepreneurship within this community and the Foxtail partnership has afforded me the opportunity to play a more personal role in a meaningful startup. Additionally, the coffee truly is unbeatable."



Foxtail boasts a diverse line of ethical Arabica coffee beans, freshly roasted in-house and served across their eleven Central Florida locations. Each store is uniquely designed to provide the highest level of comfort, quality, and service for local coffee connoisseurs and caffeine lovers alike. The menu of lattes, cold brews, and other gourmet creations change seasonally to ensure the customer is always getting the freshest, bold-flavored brew.



About Foxtail Coffee Co.

A Central Florida chain dedicated to responsibly sourcing some of the finest coffees from around the world. Our company upholds its ethical and quality standards by making sure these environmentally-friendly farms are paid fair wages, so they may continue to grow exceptional crops. "Foxtail" provides a welcoming atmosphere that shifts the way we think of coffee-one cup at a time.



Please visit our website to learn more: https://www.foxtailcoffee.com/



PHOTO of William Scott Callahan, Orlando: https://bit.ly/2mK2qbs



