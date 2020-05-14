Log in
Foxx Equipment Is Open and Announces Release of Expanded 2020 Beverage-Dispensing Equipment Catalog

05/14/2020 | 07:15am EDT

The expanded 264-page full-color 2020 catalog now being distributed by Foxx Equipment Co. displays and gives detailed descriptions of equipment and fittings for dispensing beer, wine, soda, coffee, kombucha and other beverages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200514005202/en/

The 2020 Foxx Equipment catalog offers beverage-dispensing equipment for restaurants, educational institutions, nursing homes, entertainment venues and other facilities. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The 2020 Foxx Equipment catalog offers beverage-dispensing equipment for restaurants, educational institutions, nursing homes, entertainment venues and other facilities. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are open for business and ready to serve our customers, many of whom have been hard hit during the pandemic,” said Ford Maurer, president of Foxx Equipment. “This includes meeting the special requirements of restaurants, educational institutions and other facilities that are having to adjust to new restrictions and sanitation standards in order to operate.”

Additional pages in the expanded catalog offer many new items, including:

  • Arcadia rail towers feature stainless steel tubes, vinyl product lines and copper glycol lines with barbed ends.
  • Vantage Synergy Products are the only line cleaners that can be safely mixed, including an alkaline replacement to effectively remove organic materials, an acid replacement to remove mineral deposits and Booster Plus to remove odors and biofilms. Also available is a blended product producing a one-step line cleaner that tackles all line-cleaning requirements.
  • In-line nitrogen infusers provide precise, adjustable, repeatable pours with up to 25% nitrogen saturation.

Four new pages feature Foxx’s preassembled panels that now are available with Cornelius regulator bodies, which easily attach an incoming gas line to either the left or right side of a regulator gang. Options include:

  • Multi-reg secondary panels with or without wall brackets, foam preventers or tubing kits
  • Stainless steel barbed or beer-thread FOB component upgrades
  • FOB overflow bottles to help keep walk-in floors clean and beer-free
  • Air distributor panels with foam preventers and tubing kits
  • EJ beverage beer jumpers to upgrade standard vinyl beer lines to premium lines
  • Beer pump panels with secondary regulators
  • Beer pump panels that include FOBs, secondary regulators and air distributors with shut-offs and back-check valves
  • Frost Buster two-in-one, high-flow regulators that help prevent freezing up when high volumes of CO2 are used

Newly improved Safecid beer line-cleaning systems now use nontoxic, nonfuming, nonmutagenic chemicals reformulated with the same effective alkalines and acids to achieve a triple-zero hazmat rating. This allows transport with no restrictions.

Lower pricing is available for online-cleaning chemicals in three strengths – BLC and SNR powdered mild-strength alkaline compounds, Penetrate alkaline compound for stronger cleaning action, and DAC twin alkaline compound for maximum cleaning strength.

All dispensing equipment is sold wholesale only. Customers can download the priced catalog by logging onto their account. A nonpriced Foxx Equipment catalog is also available. To request a free print catalog copy, call Foxx Equipment toll-free at 800-821-2254, email kcsales@foxxequipment.com or go to the website “request catalog” page. Online specials are also offered on the website.

For more information or to order, call Foxx Equipment toll-free at 800-821-2254 (Kansas City) or 800-525-2484 (Denver).

About Foxx Equipment Co.

Ford and Christine Maurer have owned Foxx Equipment Co. for more than four decades. Founded in 1956, the company specializes in soft drink and beer-dispensing equipment parts, including certain hard-to-find parts. Most fittings and other parts are designed for dispensing valves and containers, such as pop tanks and kegs that contain syrup or beer.


© Business Wire 2020
