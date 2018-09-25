Fragomen says in deal with PwC, others for immigration services
0
09/25/2018 | 07:23am CEST
DUBAI (Reuters) - Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP agreed to enter into a "strategic alliance" to provide global mobility tax and immigration services to clients, Fragomen said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The PwC and Fragomen alliance will also facilitate more strategic, global insights on the impact of government policies on both corporate immigration and mobility," it said.
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Sunil Nair)