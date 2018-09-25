Log in
Fragomen says in deal with PwC, others for immigration services

09/25/2018 | 07:23am CEST
The logo of PwC is seen on the local offices building of the company in Luxembourg

DUBAI (Reuters) - Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP agreed to enter into a "strategic alliance" to provide global mobility tax and immigration services to clients, Fragomen said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The PwC and Fragomen alliance will also facilitate more strategic, global insights on the impact of government policies on both corporate immigration and mobility," it said.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Sunil Nair)

