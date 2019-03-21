Fragrance Creators Announces Congressional Fragrance Caucus Recertified for 116th Congress

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fragrance Creators Association announced today the recertification of the Congressional Fragrance Caucus for the 116th Congress. Chaired by Representatives Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ-12) and Barry Loudermilk (R-GA-11), the Fragrance Caucus offers a bipartisan platform for Fragrance Creators members to interface with legislators on priority issues affecting fragrance.



“The candle you light at home in your kitchen, the perfumes and colognes you spray in the morning, the hand lotion you adore, and even some of our favorite treats are the result of fragrance manufacturers,” said Rep. Watson Coleman. “These products are just as valuable to our lives as the jobs this industry creates are to our economy, employing hundreds of thousands of workers at the smallest family-owned levels, at large companies, and everywhere in between. I’m proud to help lead this Caucus as it recognizes the impact this industry has on American lives.”



“Serving on this bi-partisan Caucus will allow me to help strengthen the working relationship between the industry, its regulators, and Congress, in a way that will benefit all Americans,” said Rep. Loudermilk. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside this innovative industry.”



First introduced in the 115th Congress in 2018, the Fragrance Caucus is expected to grow in 2019, as the industry continues to expand its footprint and Congress works to address cosmetics modernization, Lautenberg Chemical Safety Act (LCSA) implementation, trade, and more.



“Fragrance’s ability to enhance lives—from emotion and wellness, to the economy, to green chemistry and biodiversity—is why we are thrilled that Congress sees the value of this platform,” said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO of Fragrance Creators. “The Congressional Fragrance Caucus further empowers us to promote fragrance policies that are good for people, perfume, and the planet.”



“Through the Caucus, Fragrance Creators and our members have direct access to policymakers,” said Robert Weinstein, Ph.D., Chairman of the Fragrance Creators Board of Directors. “And we are eager to share with them the importance and benefits of fragrance, including how it powers the economy, is grounded in a state-of-the-art safety program, and improves lives with countless benefits to our wellbeing.”



On May 14, 2019, Fragrance Creators will host its Annual Legislators of the Year Award Reception, sponsored by the Fragrance Caucus. During the reception, fragrance leaders will present the 2019 Legislator of the Year Award(s), honoring outstanding leadership and support of the industry. Fragrance Creators’ 2019 Federal Fly-In will follow, on May 15th.



Fragrance Creators Association is the principal trade association representing the fragrance industry. The organization’s member companies create and manufacture fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products. Fragrance Creators also represents companies that market finished products containing fragrance as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators produces Fragrance Notes, the publication of record for the fragrance industry, available in print and online at fragrancenotes.org. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org.

