Framework for BOJ Intermediation Facility for Financial Institutions

In an effort to maintain stability in the local financial market, given the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Jamaica, financial industry groups have requested the establishment of an Intermediation Facility by Bank of Jamaica (the Bank). Under this arrangement, the Bank will act as an intermediary between any two financial institutions who wish to borrow from/lend to each other but who also wish to avoid exposure to the counterparty risk that is inherent in peer to peer lending. This Facility will be available for both Jamaica Dollar and US dollar loans and will come into effect as of the date of this notice, 31 July 2020.

The terms and conditions applicable to this Facility are as outlined:

The Facility is being offered to banks and securities dealers in a context where Bank of Jamaica is aiming to mitigate any impediments that may impact these financial institutions transacting with each other at this time. This

PurposeFacility will utilize funds placed on deposit at the Bank by an eligible financial institution (FI) to facilitate JMD or USD repurchase agreements (repo instruments) with other eligible FIs, for specified tenors and interest rates. Under this Facility, repo instruments and the corresponding deposits made with the Bank will have matching terms.