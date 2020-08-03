Framework for BOJ Intermediation Facility for Financial Institutions

|
Applications from the borrowing FI should indicate:
the corresponding FI for deposit transaction,
the agreed terms of the repo agreement - currency,
amount, tenor and interest rate.
The name and ISIN of securities to be used as
collateral.
Upon receipt of the application information, the Bank will
confirm same with the entities, including the confirmation
of the nominal collateral required from the borrowing FI.
Once the collateral and other requirements have been
met, the Bank will proceed with the transaction under the
Facility. The Bank will issue the lending FI a certificate of
deposit in the JamClear®CSD, based on the agreed terms,
and will issue the borrowing FI a repurchase agreement
with matching terms.
Note that in order to issue a certificate of deposit in the
JamClear®CSD, an ISIN is required. The cost of the ISIN,
which is the Jamaica Dollar equivalent of US$150 plus tax,
will be shared between both participating FIs.
All repurchase agreements (USD and JMD) issued under
the Facility will be collateralized using sovereign bonds
Collateral - Eligible Instruments
issued by the governments of Jamaica (USD and JMD),
USA, Canada and the UK. In addition, BOJ instruments
(USD and JMD) may also be used.
The collateral requirement will be 85% of the market value
of the specified bond. In cases where foreign currency
Collateral Requirement
sovereign bonds are used, the market value will be
determined using the Bloomberg® Platform.
FIs will be entitled to coupon payments due on bonds used
Coupon Payments on Collateral
as collateral during the term of the loan.
The maximum term for the deposit and corresponding
Loan Term/Tenor
repo arrangement is 6 months.
The interest rate applied to this Facility will be determined
by the counterparty pair in their negotiations.
Interest Rates
