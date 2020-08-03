Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Framework for BOJ Intermediation Facility for Financial Institutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 02:38am EDT

Framework for BOJ Intermediation Facility for Financial Institutions

In an effort to maintain stability in the local financial market, given the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Jamaica, financial industry groups have requested the establishment of an Intermediation Facility by Bank of Jamaica (the Bank). Under this arrangement, the Bank will act as an intermediary between any two financial institutions who wish to borrow from/lend to each other but who also wish to avoid exposure to the counterparty risk that is inherent in peer to peer lending. This Facility will be available for both Jamaica Dollar and US dollar loans and will come into effect as of the date of this notice, 31 July 2020.

The terms and conditions applicable to this Facility are as outlined:

The Facility is being offered to banks and securities dealers in a context where Bank of Jamaica is aiming to mitigate any impediments that may impact these financial institutions transacting with each other at this time. This

PurposeFacility will utilize funds placed on deposit at the Bank by an eligible financial institution (FI) to facilitate JMD or USD repurchase agreements (repo instruments) with other eligible FIs, for specified tenors and interest rates. Under this Facility, repo instruments and the corresponding deposits made with the Bank will have matching terms.

Eligible FIs will negotiate between themselves, to

determine currency, volume, tenor and interest rate.

Once an agreement has been reached, the counterparty

pair should submit an application for participation in the

Facility via email to BOJ.MarketOperations@boj.org.jm

by 10:00 am at least two business days prior to the

desired settlement date if BOJ Instruments or GOJ BMIs

are being used as collateral.

If other instruments are being used, a minimum of three

How the Facility Works

business days prior to the settlement date is required.

Applications from the lending FI should indicate:

the terms of the deposit to be placed with BOJ-

currency, amount, tenor and interest rate.

the FI to whom the corresponding repo is to be issued

Applications from the borrowing FI should indicate:

the corresponding FI for deposit transaction,

the agreed terms of the repo agreement - currency,

amount, tenor and interest rate.

The name and ISIN of securities to be used as

collateral.

Upon receipt of the application information, the Bank will

confirm same with the entities, including the confirmation

of the nominal collateral required from the borrowing FI.

Once the collateral and other requirements have been

met, the Bank will proceed with the transaction under the

Facility. The Bank will issue the lending FI a certificate of

deposit in the JamClear®CSD, based on the agreed terms,

and will issue the borrowing FI a repurchase agreement

with matching terms.

Note that in order to issue a certificate of deposit in the

JamClear®CSD, an ISIN is required. The cost of the ISIN,

which is the Jamaica Dollar equivalent of US$150 plus tax,

will be shared between both participating FIs.

All repurchase agreements (USD and JMD) issued under

the Facility will be collateralized using sovereign bonds

Collateral - Eligible Instruments

issued by the governments of Jamaica (USD and JMD),

USA, Canada and the UK. In addition, BOJ instruments

(USD and JMD) may also be used.

The collateral requirement will be 85% of the market value

of the specified bond. In cases where foreign currency

Collateral Requirement

sovereign bonds are used, the market value will be

determined using the Bloomberg® Platform.

FIs will be entitled to coupon payments due on bonds used

Coupon Payments on Collateral

as collateral during the term of the loan.

The maximum term for the deposit and corresponding

Loan Term/Tenor

repo arrangement is 6 months.

The interest rate applied to this Facility will be determined

by the counterparty pair in their negotiations.

Interest Rates

Interest is due and payable on the maturity date of the

deposit and corresponding repo arrangement.

Interest is calculated on the basis of actual number of

Day Count Basis

days elapsed over a 360-day year for USD deposits and

repos, and over a 365-day year for JMD deposits and

repos.

1. The certificate of deposit issued to the lending FI will

be housed in the JamClear®CSD.

2. If BOJ Instruments or GOJ BMIs are being used as

collateral, the repo will be housed in JamClear®CSD

and funds settlement will be made to the FIs

JamClear®RTGS account.

Settlement

3. For other instruments being used as collateral, the FI

will first transfer the collateral to BOJ's EuroClear or

DTC account:

o DTC - SAFEKEEPING - 203810, Citibank N.A.

DTC A/C - 908

o EUROCLEAR SAFEKEEPING - 612174464

Citibank N.A. EUROCLEAR A/C - 26600

Once the transfer has been completed, the Bank will

effect the agreed transactions under the Facility.

BOJ will revalue the collateral held at the end of each

month. In the event the value of collateral is less than the

minimum margin above the repurchase amount, the FI will

provide additional collateral to BOJ to cover the shortfall.

Revaluation (Margining)

In the event the value of the collateral is more than the

repurchase amount, the BOJ will return that part of the

collateral that accounts for the excess to the FI.

The provision of additional collateral by the FI or return of

collateral by BOJ will take place no later than 7 business

days following the month-end.

A default is defined as:

Failure of the borrowing FI to repay the repurchase

amount plus accrued interest at maturity.

Failure of the borrowing FI to provide additional

Default

collateral in the event of margining.

In the event of a default, BOJ may apply the proceeds of

sale or other disposal of the Collateral or Additional

Collateral in or towards payment of the costs and out-of-

pocket expenses incurred in effecting such sale or disposal

Prepayment

31 July 2020

and interest, principal and other sums owing to BOJ in such order as BOJ, in its absolute discretion, may determine.

Prepayment may occur where there is a mutual agreement between both the borrowing FI and the lending FI. BOJ should be notified of the intent to prepay at least 2 business days prior to the date of prepayment.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 06:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:10aFLATEX AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:09aFire breaks out briefly at russia's norilsk nickel power station, killing one worker - company statement
RE
03:08aGold soars to record high as virus fears lift safe-haven demand
RE
03:08aTUI boosts finances with $226 million sale and leaseback on 737 MAX jets
RE
03:08aCurrency swap agreement between the Bank of Mongolia and the People's Bank of China has been extended until 2023
PU
03:08aMAN : publishes figures for the first half of 2020
PU
03:08aAZBIL : Subsidiary in Thailand Opens Solution and Technology Center — Established to Provide Next-generation Intelligent Services Using IoT and AI —
PU
03:07aNordex shares jump on $474 million project pipeline sale
RE
03:07aHSBC : first-half YoY net profits fall 77%
AQ
03:06aKENYA AIRWAYS : Govt Says Tanzanians Welcome to Kenya
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
3HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. : HEINEKEN N : Holding Won't Pay 1st Half Dividend; Swung to Net Loss
4POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : Q2 & HY 2020 Results
5FACEBOOK : EXCLUSIVE: Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group