Framework for testing cyber resilience (TIBER-NO)

Press release

Norges Bank and Finanstilsynet (Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway) have decided to draw up a proposal for a framework for testing the cyber resilience of the banking and payment system in Norway. The framework will build on the TIBER-EU framework designed by the European Central Bank. The decision was taken following a dialogue with the financial industry and other relevant authorities, (see also letter of 10 October 2019, in Norwegian only). Norges Bank and Finanstilsynet will involve the financial industry and other relevant authorities in the elaboration of TIBER-NO.

TIBER-EU (Threat Intelligence-based Ethical Red Teaming) is a set of guidelines for testing financial institutions' detection, prevention and response capabilities with regard to advanced cyber attacks. The purpose is to strengthen the cyber resilience of the financial sector and to promote financial stability.