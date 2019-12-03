Log in
France and EU ready to fight back over U.S. tariff threat: French ministers

12/03/2019 | 03:21am EST

France and the European Union are ready to fight back over the latest U.S. tariff threats on French products, French government ministers said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the U.S. government said it may slap punitive duties of up to 100% on $2.4 billion of imports from France of champagne, handbags, cheese and other products, after concluding that France's new digital services tax would harm U.S. tech companies.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire described the U.S. proposals as "unacceptable". "In case of new American sanctions, the European Union would be ready to riposte," Le Maire told Radio Classique.

French junior economy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher told Sud Radio that France would be "pugnacious" in its dealings with the U.S. on the matter, and that France would not back down on its digital tax plans.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office had said on Monday that its "Section 301" investigation found that the French tax was "inconsistent with prevailing principles of international tax policy".

It said it found the French tax proposal was "unusually burdensome for affected U.S. companies," including Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

France's 3% levy applies to revenue from digital services earned by firms with more than 25 million euros ($27.86 million) in French revenue and 750 million euros ($830 million) worldwide.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.11% 129.66 Real-time Quote.54.57%
ALPHABET -1.17% 1288.86 Delayed Quote.23.34%
AMAZON.COM -1.07% 1781.6 Delayed Quote.19.90%
APPLE INC. -1.16% 264.16 Delayed Quote.69.42%
FACEBOOK -0.96% 199.7 Delayed Quote.52.34%
KERING -1.35% 532.6 Real-time Quote.31.29%
LAURENT-PERRIER 0.24% 84 Real-time Quote.-11.79%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE -1.75% 389.6 Real-time Quote.53.58%
PERNOD RICARD 1.20% 164.25 Real-time Quote.13.19%
