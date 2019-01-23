Log in
France aware of Huawei risks, will act when times comes - minister

01/23/2019 | 12:37pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Huawei is seen in front of the local offices of Huawei in Warsaw

PARIS (Reuters) - France is aware of the risks of China's Huawei Technologies access to next-generation mobile networks and will take measures when the time comes, its foreign minister said on Wednesday.

"We are aware of the risks ... and will take the necessary steps when needed," Jean-Yves Le Drian told parliament's foreign affairs committee.

Le Drian said he would speak with his Chinese counterpart on the issue when they meet in Paris later on Wednesday.

Some Western countries have barred Huawei from their markets after U.S. officials briefed allies that Huawei is at the beck and call of the Chinese state, warning that its network equipment may contain "back doors" that could open them up to cyber espionage.

Huawei says such concerns are unfounded.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOUYGUES -0.07% 29.68 Real-time Quote.-5.23%
ILIAD -1.31% 105.85 Real-time Quote.-12.56%
ORANGE 0.15% 13.38 Real-time Quote.-5.62%
