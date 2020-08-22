Log in
France delays launch of COVID-19 economic reboot plan to September

08/22/2020 | 07:19am EDT
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet at Fort de Bregancon

The French government said on Saturday it would unveil details of its 100 billion euro (90 billion pounds) plan to reinvigorate the economy in the first week of September, instead of next Tuesday, as it focuses on preparing the new school term.

"The recovery plan is ready, the timetable for its implementation still stands," government spokesman Gabriel Attal said in a statement.

Schools are set to reopen on Sept. 1, after most were closed during a two-month lockdown earlier this year to fight the coronavirus, and the government is working to ensure protective measures will be adequate, Attal said.

France has already outlined some of the parameters of its crisis measures, including cuts to domestic business taxes, investment in promoting jobs for the young and funding for environmental initiatives.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

