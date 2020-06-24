Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

France plans to pare terms of work scheme designed to boost activity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 05:12pm EDT

The French government laid out plans on Wednesday to rein in from October a reduced-time work scheme set up during the coronavirus crisis to prevent mass permanent layoffs.

The scheme's update comes as France and other European countries that set up furlough schemes to save jobs grapple with how to encourage firms to put workers back into their jobs despite a still-fragile economic outlook, while keeping down the cost to the public purse.

Companies had put 7.8 million workers on furloughs or reduced schedules as of the end of May, Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud said last week.

From Oct. 1, workers will get 60% of their normal gross wages under the scheme, down from 70% currently, President Emmanuel Macron told employers and unions. Meanwhile, the state will reimburse employers up to 60% of the cost, instead of 85% currently.

However, a company can tap the existing furlough arrangements for only up to six months. On Wednesday the government also outlined a new longer-term programme that is more generous for the employee and company but demands commitments to safeguarding jobs.

The programme will allow a company to reduce an employee's work by up to 40%. Workers will receive up to 70% of gross wages for the period out of work, with the state reimbursing firms up to 85% if the programme is tapped before October and 80% thereafter.

The government did not say how much the extended reduced-work scheme would cost the Treasury.

Unions broadly welcomed the new arrangement. But the hard-left CGT and Force Ouvriere said they regretted that job retention guarantees imposed during the period of reduced-work would not be binding beyond that.

"Even though they will benefit from financial support, companies will still be able to terminate jobs at the end of it, which is somewhat paradoxical," CGT boss Philippe Martinez told reporters.

Meanwhile, workers' time not spent on the job would have to be used for training, with the state taking on up to 80% of the cost.

(Reporting by Caroline Paillez; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Richard Lough and Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:21pU.S.-China Tensions Leave Germany Squirming in the Middle
DJ
05:17pBlackBerry misses quarterly revenue estimates on virus hit
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:12pFrance plans to pare terms of work scheme designed to boost activity
RE
05:09pTSX falls 1.74% to 15,294.38
RE
05:09pUtilities Down, But Not By Much, On Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:08pCanada loses coveted AAA rating as Fitch cuts, citing pandemic spending
RE
05:08pCommunications Services Down As Disney Employees Push Back On Park Plans -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:06pTech Down After IMF Cuts Growth View -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Lenders Magnify Wirecard Shock -- WSJ
2DAX : Philippines to investigate Wirecard's phantom billions
3AMS AG : AMS : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
4NETENT AB (PUBL) : NETENT PUBL : Statement by the board of directors of NetEnt in relation to the public offer..
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. : Italy approves guarantees for $7.1 billion loan to Fiat Chrysler

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group