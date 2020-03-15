Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

France ready to spend tens of billions to help firms 'in distress'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 03:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris

France is ready to spend tens of billions of euros to help companies get through the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, its finance minister said on Sunday.

"There will be all the money that is necessary. The state will be completely behind them." Bruno Le Maire told France 2 television. "The economic actors are in complete distress."

"The state will help everyone get through these difficult times and it will cost tens of billions of euros."

Paris has already launched measures to help firms ranging from deferring tax payments and payroll charges, compensating companies who put workers on reduced schedules and offering loan guarantees through the public investment bank Bpifrance.

Le Maire said the government would do what is necessary to ensure that banks provide loans to companies that need it and on Monday would announce a series of measures to help firms.

Les Echos newspaper said that the government was preparing a plan of 30-40 billion euros ($33-44 billion) to support the economy, which could push the budget deficit above 3% of gross domestic output this year.

A finance ministry official said: "We don't have any idea of the overall amount because we don't know how long it will last."

(Reporting by John Irish; additional reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Marine Pennetier and Alexander Smith)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:02pDeutsche Bank to operate globally in split teams from Monday
RE
03:46pOil giants set health checks for critical staff, work-from-home rules
RE
03:31pRBNZ Slashes Cash Rate, Delays Capital Increase for Banks
DJ
03:11pFrance ready to spend tens of billions to help firms 'in distress'
RE
03:01pMnuchin says U.S. coronavirus aid bill cost should be significant, not huge
RE
02:32pPRIME MINISTER OF HUNGARY : Address by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at the Moldovan-Hungarian business forum
PU
02:24pDelta suspends some London, Dublin flights after new U.S. travel restrictions
RE
02:13pGasoline becomes more affordable, just when Americans don't need it
RE
02:10pCoronavirus Social-Distancing Forces Painful Choices on Small Businesses -- Update
DJ
01:27pFrench power grid implements continuity plan for crisis
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Investors prepare for more market swings as virus spreads in the U.S.
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Germany tries to halt U.S. interest in firm working on coronavirus vaccine
3American Airlines cutting international flights by 75% amid demand collapse
4APPLE INC. : Apple, some U.S. retailers close stores to contain virus
5AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Dutch government to do 'everything it takes' to keep KLM going

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group