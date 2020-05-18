Log in
France's AMF regulator suspends ban on short-selling

05/18/2020 | 02:46am EDT

France's AMF market regulator suspended on Monday its previously-imposed ban on short-selling, which it had set up to help prop up financial markets that have been hit hard by the impact of the coronavirus.

"In consideration of the progressive normalisation of the French market's risk indicators, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers has decided to suspend the exceptional measure imposing a ban on the creation of net short positions and on the increase of existing net short positions," said the AMF.

"The AMF will closely monitor the overall situation in financial markets," it added in a statement.

In finance, short selling or "shorting" is a way to profit from a stock or bond price falling, in contrast to traditional investors who go "long" on expectations of a rise in prices.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine Evans)

