France's Goulard to get EU internal market commissioner job-Les Echos

09/06/2019 | 03:10pm EDT
French Minister of the Armed Forces Sylvie Goulard attends the ceremony to mark the 77th anniversary of late French General Charles de Gaulle's resistance call in Suresnes

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Sylvie Goulard, deputy governor of the Bank of France and a former European lawmaker, is likely to be appointed European Union commissioner for internal market, Les Echos reported on Friday.

"The French candidate should be assigned responsibility for the internal market in the college," the newspaper said on its website without citing sources.

The post, formally called Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, includes dealing with free movement of goods and services within the bloc as well as encouraging innovation and start-ups in industry. The current commissioner is Poland's Elzbieta Bienkowska.

European Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen is expected to name a new college of commissioners by Nov. 1. Each EU member country is vying for influential jobs.

A French official had said on July 17 France was eyeing a "strong economic portfolio" in the new commission, such as trade or one overseeing climate and energy policy.

Goulard, a fluent English, German and Italian speaker, has strong European credentials.

She was a member of a French Foreign Ministry legal team that worked on German reunification in 1989 and later served as former European Commission President Romano Prodi's political adviser.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Frances Kerry)

