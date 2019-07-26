Log in
France's Macron discussed need for broad digital tax deal with Trump - Elysee

07/26/2019 | 06:58pm EDT

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Emmanuel Macron discussed the need for an international agreement on taxing digital service companies with U.S. President Donald Trump in a call on Friday, the French president's office said.

The exchange - which partly centred on Iran and the upcoming summit of the G7 group of rich nations in August - came after Trump earlier said he would hit France with "substantial reciprocal action" after Paris announced a tax that will affect U.S. technology companies.

"The president also underlined that the G7 summit would be an important opportunity to move towards a universal taxation of digital activities, which is in our common interest, and which we need to keep working on in order to obtain a broad international agreement," Macron's office said.

(Reporting by Michel Rose and Sarah White; editing by Diane Craft)

