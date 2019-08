"When I look at Europe especially, we need some new tools to relaunch our economy," Macron told U.S. President Donald Trump before a working lunch in Biarritz where G7 leaders are gathering for the weekend.

"We will probably decide to have new tax cuts, which is one of these ways to relaunch ... (in coordination)," he added, without elaborating.

Macron's office did not immediately return a request for comment.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Leigh Thomas)