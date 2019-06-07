France's New Railway Pact And SNCF Group Financing

Regulatory News:
France’s railway reform act of June 2018 calls for combining the three
current EPICs (French state-owned entities)—SNCF (Paris:MLSNP), SNCF
Mobilités, and SNCF Réseau—and their subsidiaries into a single,
publicly owned rail transport and mobility group.
New legal structure and impact on debt—SNCF Mobilités
On 1 January 2020, SNCF Mobilités EPIC will merge with and absorb what
is now SNCF EPIC and become SNCF SA, a holding company. At the same
time, SNCF SA’s operational business will be transferred to SNCF
Voyageurs SA, which will combine passenger operations and rolling stock
activities of the former SNCF Mobilités EPIC. Thus, at 1 January 2020,
SNCF Group will consist of a holding company, SNCF SA, which will itself
have several subsidiaries, including SNCF Voyageurs SA and SNCF Réseau
SA.
As a result, from 1 January 2020 the bond debt of the former SNCF
Mobilités EPIC will be held by SNCF SA.
New financing policy and impact on debt—SNCF Réseau
SNCF SA, the new group’s parent company, will provide strategic and
financial leadership for the combined group under the independence
requirements governing infrastructure managers.
As part of the reform, SNCF Group will change its financing policy.
Effective 1 January 2020, SNCF SA will act as the Group’s sole issuer on
financial markets, entrusted with raising financing for the entire Group.
Exceptionally and for operational reasons linked to the deployment of a
single issuance system, for a transitional period that will not extent
beyond 30 June 2020, SNCF Réseau SA will be able to continue to raise
its own funding on the capital markets.
Lastly, in accordance with the Group’s commitments, SNCF Réseau’s
outstanding debt at 30 June 2020 will remain on SNCF Réseau SA’s balance
sheet after this date. There are no plans to transfer this outstanding
debt to SNCF SA or any other Group entity.
SNCF Réseau and SNCF Mobilités urge all interested parties, including
their bond investors, to monitor developments affecting SNCF Group.
About SNCF Group
SNCF is a global leader in passenger and freight transport services,
with revenue of €33.3 bn in 2018, of which one-third on international
markets. With 272,000 employees in 120 countries, SNCF draws on its
foundations in French rail and its extensive experience as an architect
of transport services. It aims to become the benchmark for mobility and
logistics solutions in France and worldwide. SNCF has six core
businesses: SNCF Réseau (management and operation of the French rail
network); commuter transport (mass transit in the Paris region through
Transilien, TER regional rail, and Keolis in France and worldwide);
long-distance rail (TGV inOui, Ouigo, Intercités, Eurostar, Thalys, and
more, and ticket sales through Oui.sncf); SNCF Gares & Connexions
(station management and development), SNCF Logistics (freight transport
and logistics worldwide with GEODIS, Fret SNCF, Captrain and Ermewa) and
SNCF Immobilier (management and optimization of SNCF property and land
assets). sncf.com
About SNCF Réseau
Within SNCF Group, one of the world’s leading mobility and logistics
players, SNCF Réseau manages, maintains, develops and sells access to
the French rail network. It guarantees the safety and performance of
30,000 km of track, including 2,600 km dedicated to high-speed rail (one
of the largest high-speed rail networks in the world). SNCF Réseau
guarantees access to the network and to service infrastructures for its
42 customers in transparent, non-discriminatory conditions. Twenty-seven
railway operators use the network and 15 other companies, called
authorized users (combined transport operators, ports, etc.), reserve
track slots that they then assign to the railway operator of their
choice. SNCF Réseau is the second largest public investor in France,
with 58,000 employees and 2018 revenue of €6.3bn (including €3.4bn in
track access fees from SNCF Mobilités). sncf-reseau.com
About SNCF Mobilités
Within SNCF Group, one of the world’s leading mobility and logistics
players, SNCF Mobilités is a transport operator with revenue of €31.7 bn
in 2018, of which one-third comes from international markets. The
company has 204,000 employees, is present in 120 countries, and aims to
become the world benchmark for excellence in mobility and logistics
services. SNCF Mobilités has four business units: Mobility for commuter
transport (Transilien mass transit in the Paris region, TER regional
rail, and Keolis in France and worldwide); long-distance rail (TGV
inOui, Ouigo, Intercités, Eurostar, Thalys and more, and ticket sales
through Oui.sncf); SNCF Gares & Connexions (station management and
development); and SNCF Logistics (freight transport and logistics
worldwide, notably with GEODIS, Fret SNCF, Catrain and Ermewa). sncf.com
