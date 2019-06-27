Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

France's Orange to sell remaining stake in BT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 03:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: British Telecom (BT)'s headquarters is seen in central London

(Reuters) - BT Group said on Thursday its third-biggest investor Orange would sell its remaining 2.5% stake, valued at over $600 million, in the former British telecoms monopoly.

BT said it intended to repurchase up to 80 million pounds of shares offered by Orange. The French group said it would offer approximately 248 million shares to eligible institutional and qualified investors.

Orange gained the stake when BT bought mobile operator EE, which was a joint venture between the French company and Germany's Deutsche Telekom, in 2016.

At closing prices, the French former monopoly's stake is worth 493 million pounds, or around 550 million euros, according to a Reuters calculation.

The stake sale comes as BT undergoes a major restructuring under new chief Philip Jansen.

Orange is battling a tough competitive environment back home where rivals are engaged in a race to win market share.

Orange's rivals Altice Europe, Bouygues Telecom and Iliad are all controlled by billionaires who have failed to consolidate their position in the market through mergers over the past few years.

NO MORE BT EXPOSURE

After the stake sale the French rival said on Thursday it will no longer be a shareholder of BT and will no longer have any exposure to the company's shares, having recently fully hedged its exchangeable bonds into BT shares issued in June 2017.

Orange, which held a 4% stake in BT after the sale of EE in 2014, trimmed a third of its exposure in 2017 when the British firm suffered what it called a "challenging year."

BT's shake-up, which includes 13,000 job cuts, was announced a year ago and aims to tackle problems ranging from criticism of BT's fibre broadband to an underperforming IT services business.

BT's largest shareholder Deutsche Telekom holds a stake of about 12%, which is also a legacy of BT's 12.5-billion-pound acquisition of EE.

BT said it intends to hold the shares acquired in the repurchase, adding that the offer price and final number of shares sold will be determined by Orange at the conclusion of the bookbuilding process.

"The repurchase is expected to settle on July 2," BT said.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited is acting as sole bookrunner for the share placement.

(Additional reporting by Sarah White in Paris; editing by David Evans and Elaine Hardcastle)

By Justin George Varghese

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:05pMARCELLUS SHALE COALITION : Natural Gas Impact Tax Generates $251+ Million in 2018
PU
03:57pArgentine presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez takes aim at IMF deal
RE
03:50pOil edges higher ahead of G20, OPEC meeting
RE
03:50pSBE SMALL BUSINESS & ENTREPRENEURSHIP COUNCIL : Council's Kerrigan Comments on G-20 Meeting
PU
03:48pOil edges higher ahead of G20, OPEC meeting
RE
03:48pOil edges higher ahead of G20, OPEC meeting
RE
03:47pFrance's Orange to sell remaining stake in BT
RE
03:45pAlberta eases oil production curtailments for August
RE
03:45pPutin says oil output deal helped stabilise world markets
RE
03:45pAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Farmers Need Better Tax Law ASAP
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHRISTIAN HANSEN A/S : Shares of Denmark's Chr Hansen tumble after sales warnin..
2Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Adds Legal Help To Resolve Liabilities
4JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : JARDINE MATHESON : Pendragon boss quits after just three months steering U..
5TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : TCS : Russian lender TCS to offer GDRs to boost its capital

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About