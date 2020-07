By Maria Martinez



France's unemployment rate rose 24.5% in the second quarter amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's Ministry of Labour said Monday.

A total of 4.149 million job seekers in metropolitan France registered in the second quarter with Pole emploi, a French governmental agency which logs unemployed people.

The unemployment rate went up 22.7% year-on-year in the second quarter.

