France's Vivendi has bought just over 1% in Mediaset's Spanish unit - sources

09/04/2019 | 08:11am EDT
A logo is seen over the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate Vivendi's headquarters in Paris

MILAN (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi, a hostile shareholder of Italian broadcaster Mediaset, has bought just over 1% in Mediaset's Spanish unit, two sources close to the matter said.

Mediaset Espana was holding a shareholder meeting on Wednesday to approve a corporate overhaul that would see it merge with Mediaset under a newly created Dutch holding, as part of the group's pan-European growth strategy.

That plan was approved by Mediaset's shareholders at a separate meeting in Milan on Wednesday, despite Vivendi's opposition.

Vivendi bought most of the stake in Mediaset Espana over the past month.

Separately, sources said Mediaset's board would approve later on Wednesday the purchase of up to 100 million euros (£90 million)

worth of shares in Mediaset Espana.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Silvia Aloisi)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOLLORÉ 0.47% 3.826 Real-time Quote.8.74%
MEDIASET -0.96% 2.78 End-of-day quote.1.31%
MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION -1.17% 5.896 End-of-day quote.7.40%
VIVENDI 0.00% 25.35 Real-time Quote.18.70%
