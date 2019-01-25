Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

France to double renewables capacity under 10-year energy plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 10:25am EST
FILE PHOTO: A power-generating wind turbine is seen during sunset at a wind park near Saales

PARIS (Reuters) - France plans to double its renewable energy capacity with a system of regular tenders under a draft 10-year energy strategy plan published on Friday.

The so-called PPE plan, which lays out capacity targets for various energy sectors over the 2019-2023 and 2024-28 periods, also confirmed that four to six nuclear reactors - including two in Fessenheim - will be closed by 2028, as announced late last year.

France aims to boost electrical renewable energy capacity - including hydropower - from 48.6 gigawatt (GW) end 2017 to 74 GW in 2023 and 113 GW in 2028, mainly by boosting wind and solar.

Through regular tenders, onshore wind installed capacity will be more than doubled from 13.5 GW at the end of 2017 to about 25 GW in 2023 and about 35 GW in 2028. Offshore wind capacity will rise from zero today to 2.4 GW in 2023 and about 5 GW in 2028, while solar capacity is set to grow from 7.7 GW at the end of 2017 to 21 GW in 2023 and about 40 GW in 2028.

Hydro capacity will increase marginally from 25.3 GW end 2017 to about 26.6 in 2028.

In fixed-foundation offshore wind, the government plans tenders for 500 megawatt (MW) this year at a price of less than 70 euros per megawatt hour, 1,000 MW in 2020 at 65 MWh and 1,000 to 1,500 MW at 60 MWh in 2023-24.

It also wants to kick of floating offshore wind with a first tender for 250 MW at 120 euros per MWh in 2021, followed by 250 MW in 2022 and 250 to 500 MW in 2024. From 2025 onwards, it plans one 500 MW project per year, either fixed or floating.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:05aConsumer goods CEOs in Davos hot seat over plastic waste
RE
11:02aCanada posts smaller budget deficit in first 8 months of 2018/19
RE
11:00aSouth African rand firms, banks top blue-chip index
RE
10:57aOil up on Venezuela turmoil despite surging U.S. supply
RE
10:56aDollar tumbles as focus turns to Fed's policy meeting
RE
10:55aCanada auto union head calls on GM to extend Oshawa plant production
RE
10:53aSouth Africa cenbank governor sees no reason for a Moody's rating downgrade
RE
10:49aDiamond Bank rises as Access Bank sets completion date for merger
RE
10:44aAIR PRODUCTS : 25/01/2019 Air Products Reports Strong Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results View News Release →
PU
10:43aTSX rises on gains in material shares
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : beats fourth-quarter forecasts on cost cuts and U.S. demand
2TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Eurasian Exit
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Alibaba slams U.S. treatment of Huawei, efforts to curb China's rise
5MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : GE URGES SPEEDY FIX FOR POWER TURBINE BLADES, SAYS BLADE BROKE IN 2015: sour..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.