France to push for rights sanctions in EU recovery plan - minister to FT

Aug 2 (Reuters) - France will push for financial sanctions
under the EU's 750 billion euro ($880 billion) coronavirus
recovery fund against states that undermine fundamental human
rights, its junior European affairs minister told the Financial
Times newspaper https://on.ft.com/33iEmzj.
"(We can't tell) French, Polish, Hungarian and European
citizens that (we) can have financial solidarity in Europe and
not care how the basic rules of democracy, free media, and equal
rights are respected," Clement Beaune said in an interview
published late on Sunday.
The European Union is struggling to respond to what many in
western Europe see as creeping authoritarianism on its eastern
flank.
The European Commission, EU lawmakers and activists have
said freedoms are notably under threat in Poland and Hungary.
Beaune told the newspaper that the EU must be tougher on
breaches by those countries.
($1 = 0.8493 euros)
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by John
Stonestreet)