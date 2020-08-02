Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

France to push for rights sanctions in EU recovery plan - minister to FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/02/2020 | 03:42pm EDT

Aug 2 (Reuters) - France will push for financial sanctions under the EU's 750 billion euro ($880 billion) coronavirus recovery fund against states that undermine fundamental human rights, its junior European affairs minister told the Financial Times newspaper https://on.ft.com/33iEmzj.

"(We can't tell) French, Polish, Hungarian and European citizens that (we) can have financial solidarity in Europe and not care how the basic rules of democracy, free media, and equal rights are respected," Clement Beaune said in an interview published late on Sunday.

The European Union is struggling to respond to what many in western Europe see as creeping authoritarianism on its eastern flank.

The European Commission, EU lawmakers and activists have said freedoms are notably under threat in Poland and Hungary.

Beaune told the newspaper that the EU must be tougher on breaches by those countries. ($1 = 0.8493 euros)

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:42pFrance to push for rights sanctions in EU recovery plan - minister to FT
RE
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Factories, Trade and Jobs
DJ
02:50pU.S. coronavirus 'extraordinarily widespread', say White House experts
RE
02:31pGenoa's new bridge puts spotlight on how Italy can manage recovery
RE
02:22pEXCLUSIVE : Prescription drug marketplace GoodRx files for IPO - sources
RE
01:43pSyria says U.S. oil firm signed deal with Kurdish-led rebels
RE
01:40pRepublican senators back plan to sell TikTok's U.S. operations
RE
01:38pRepublican senators back plan to sell TikTok's U.S. operations
RE
01:25pU.S. CDC reports 4,601,526 coronavirus cases
RE
01:10pNASA astronauts splash down after journey home aboard SpaceX capsule
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEIJING KUNLUN TECH CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: TikTok's Chinese owner offers to forego stake to clinch U.S. deal -..
2SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Siemens Healthineers expands into cancer care with $16.4 billion deal for Varian
3APPLE INC. : U.S. companies leap over low profit hurdle in coronavirus-hit quarter
4VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. : VARIAN : Reports Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020
5IMMUNIC : Reports Positive Top-line Data from Phase 2 EMPhASIS Trial of IMU-838 in Patients with Relapsing-..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group