Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

France to vote against opening of trade talks between EU and U.S. - Elysee official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 01:32pm EDT

PARIS, France (Reuters) - France will vote against the opening of trade negotiations between the European Union and United States because of repeated trade threats from Washington and its decision to quit the Paris climate accord, an Elysee official said on Thursday.

"France does not want a trade war or tension with the United States", added the source, who declined to be named, adding that it was likely France would be the only party to oppose opening the talks.

European Union countries gave initial clearance on Thursday to start formal trade talks with the United States, EU sources said, a move designed but not guaranteed to smooth strained relations between the world's two largest economies.

The French move does not block opening of the trade negotiations because the necessary majority of EU member states backs it.

"What we're saying is we aren't going to reward the United States in this context," the official said, referring to threats in recent days to take action over the pricing of European Airbus airliners.

"We have never believed in the idea of showing weakness to win favours from (President Donald) Trump, so the idea that we can improve our situation through concessions by giving into pressure is not a good one," the official said.

(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:03pUK business uncertainty 'through the roof' - BoE's Carney
RE
01:59pCURRENCIES : British Pound Holds Support At 200-day Moving Average As U.K. Scores Brexit Extension
DJ
01:53pWall St treads water ahead of big bank earnings
RE
01:53pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Minister Morneau in Washington, D.C., to Promote Canada's Economic Plan and Participate in G20, IMF and World Bank Meetings
PU
01:51pHOW TO SAY THE 'R-WORD' : bank executives grapple with recession talk
RE
01:46pAvenatti, lawyer known as Trump foe, indicted for financial crimes
RE
01:38pBILL CASSIDY : Cassidy, Colleagues Reintroduce Legislation to Remove Unnecessary Restrictions on LNG Exports
PU
01:38pIFBF VIDEO : Wheat looking good
PU
01:33pSINN FÉIN : Data cartel culture around processing persists without beef – Senator Conway-Walsh
PU
01:32pFrance to vote against opening of trade talks between EU and U.S. - Elysee official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET : Stocks rise with U.S. Treasuries and dollar index
2INDIVIOR : Indivior shares plummet, Reckitt hurt on U.S. charges over opioid prescriptions
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : ASML says it suffered intellectual property theft, rejects 'Chinese' label
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber, ASML, Lufthansa, Facebook
5BAYER AG : BAYER : French court finds Bayer's Monsanto liable for farmer's sickness

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About