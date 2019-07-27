Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

France urges Trump: 'Don't mix digital taxes and wine tariffs'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2019 | 09:23am EDT
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire holds a news conference in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday that France would proceed with taxing revenues of big technology firms and urged the United States not to bring trade tariffs into the debate on how to fairly raise levies on digital services.

Le Maire was responding to U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to tax French wines in retaliation for France's digital services tax, which he says unjustly targets U.S. companies.

"It's in our interest to have a fair digital tax," Le Maire told reporters, speaking in English. "Please do not mix the two issues. The key question now is how we can we get consensus on fair taxation of digital activities."

Two weeks ago, the French Senate approved the 3% levy that will apply to revenue from digital services earned in France by companies with more than 25 million euros ($27.8 million) in French revenue and 750 million euros worldwide.

Other European Union countries, including Austria, Britain, Spain and Italy, have also announced plans for their own digital taxes.

Trump blasted Macron's "foolishness" for pressing ahead with the French levy and warned his administration would announce "substantial reciprocal action".

"They shouldn't have done this," Trump told reporters on Friday. "I told them, I said, 'Don't do it because if you do it, I'm going to tax your wine.'"

Le Maire reiterated Macron's assurance that France would lift its national digital tax if there was a deal on a universal tax at the level of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

He added that France wanted leaders of the G7 group of nations to agree on the principle of universal taxation of digital activities at next month's summit in the coastal resort of Biarritz.

($1 = 0.8989 euros)

(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Mark Potter and Andrew Cawthorne)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:56aBosch sees car production falling 5% in 2019
RE
09:23aFRANCE URGES TRUMP : 'Don't mix digital taxes and wine tariffs'
RE
09:09aUNION BANK OF PHILIPPINES : UnionBank launches own cryptocurrency
AQ
08:15aFinancial Crisis Yields a Generation of Renters
DJ
08:10aECB's Nowotny predicts historically low interest rates in long term
RE
08:10aChina's Iran oil imports plunge as U.S. sanctions bite
RE
05:46aDeutsche Boerse no longer expects to buy Refinitiv forex assets
RE
05:11aHungary PM Orban flags more economic stimulus plans for 2020
RE
04:45aFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Kent Quality Foods, Inc. Recalls Ready-To-Eat Sausage Products due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination
PU
04:41aSouth Africa's rand, bonds tumble as Moody's and Fitch warn of Eskom risk
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : London Stock Exchange in talks to buy Refinitiv for $27 bln
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : CEO pledges not to sell Sandoz generics unit
3ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Anglo American Investor to Exit -- WSJ
4TWITTER : Earnings Push Stocks To Records -- WSJ
5RENAULT : RENAULT : Sputters as Auto-Alliance Partner Nissan Stalls Out

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group