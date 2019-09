Asked in an online briefing whether Paris considered the Saudi and US analysis that Iran was behind the attack to be credible, the spokeswoman responded: "We share the desire to carefully establish the facts before making any reaction."

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said Paris would send experts to Saudi Arabia to help with investigations into the attack.

