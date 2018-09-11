Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Francesca d’Arcangeli Appointed Leader of Boyden’s Global Industrial Practice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 07:59am CEST

UK-based Managing Partner to steward firm’s continued practice growth in manufacturing, energy, automotive and other key sectors

Boyden, a premier talent advisory and leadership solutions firm with more than 65 offices in over 40 countries, today announced it has named Francesca d’Arcangeli, a Managing Partner of Boyden United Kingdom, as its new Global Industrial Practice Leader.

Ms. d’Arcangeli succeeds Robert Travis, a Managing Partner in the U.S. and Canada who was re-elected to Boyden’s Global Board in May.

“Francesca is the right leader at the right time for Boyden’s Global Industrial Practice,” said Trina Gordon, President & CEO of Boyden. “London is an important hub for our continued EMEA growth as well as our expansion in key markets in the Americas and Asia/Pacific. Most important, she brings valuable leadership, global experience and tremendous client skills to ensure continued strategic development and growth of the practice.”

Comprised of some 90 senior partners worldwide, Boyden’s Industrial Practice is focused on areas of expertise within broad groups including natural resources, the built environment, industrial services, manufacturing and automotive. Boyden continues to demonstrate the depth of its insight through published thought leadership, and earlier this year released an Automotive Survey featuring senior executive views on the sector’s readiness and the effects of technological disruption.

d’Arcangeli brings 25 years’ leadership experience, including 15 years in consulting and nearly a decade in executive search across Europe and the Middle East. She possesses a strong track record in multi-territory and international searches for senior cross-functional roles, including non-executive and executive board members and operational leaders in industrial, petrochemicals and FMCG. She also has extensive expertise working with multinational companies to drive growth through strategic leadership consulting and organisational development.

“Boyden is well-known as a truly consultative partner that understands the challenges and opportunities of our clients. By adapting and diversifying our own approach we are able to consistently support their objectives with talent, delivering sustainable success,” said d’Arcangeli. “I look forward to working closely with our partners across the globe to further build our market-leading position and key subsector distinction.”

In May, for the second consecutive year, Boyden was ranked in the top 10 on Forbes’ Best Recruiting Firms for 2018, the second year the list has been published.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier talent advisory and leadership solutions firm with more than 65 offices in over 40 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:52aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Whatsapp arrives on jiophone
PU
08:51aSES : Government Solutions to Support Air Combat Command Training and Testing Operations
BU
08:50aUnilever single holding company shares to start trading in December
RE
08:50aMYNARIC : starts serial production of Ground Stations for laser communication from air and space to ground
EQ
08:49aELEMENTIS : British chemical maker Elementis lowers Mondo deal value to $500 million
RE
08:48aCOMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Old-Time Chief at Richemont
DJ
08:48aHCA HOSPITAL AMERICA : Healtre President Is Tapped to Fill CEO Seat
DJ
08:48aNEXL PHAR : NextCell to present status of ongoing clinical trial at the Nordic Life Science Days
AQ
08:48aNXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Charts Post-Qualcomm Path
DJ
08:47aMAGILLEM DESIGN SERVICES : takes part of the Enable S3 project – The european initiative to enable validation for highly automated safe and secure systems
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : CFO Timmermans to step down after $900 million money launder fine
2CBS sets Moonves payoff at $120 million pending probe
3CAIRN ENERGY : CAIRN ENERGY : Half-Yearly Results 2018
4XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Xenon Enters into Agreement to Buy Out Milestones and Royalties Related to its XEN..
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : BATTLES TO CALM FEARS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.