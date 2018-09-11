Francesca d’Arcangeli Appointed Leader of Boyden’s Global Industrial Practice

Boyden, a premier talent advisory and leadership solutions firm with
more than 65 offices in over 40 countries, today announced it has named
Francesca d’Arcangeli, a Managing Partner of Boyden United Kingdom, as
its new Global Industrial Practice Leader.
Ms. d’Arcangeli succeeds Robert Travis, a Managing Partner in the U.S.
and Canada who was re-elected to Boyden’s Global Board in May.
“Francesca is the right leader at the right time for Boyden’s Global
Industrial Practice,” said Trina Gordon, President & CEO of Boyden.
“London is an important hub for our continued EMEA growth as well as our
expansion in key markets in the Americas and Asia/Pacific. Most
important, she brings valuable leadership, global experience and
tremendous client skills to ensure continued strategic development and
growth of the practice.”
Comprised of some 90 senior partners worldwide, Boyden’s Industrial
Practice is focused on areas of expertise within broad groups including
natural resources, the built environment, industrial services,
manufacturing and automotive. Boyden continues to demonstrate the depth
of its insight through published thought leadership, and earlier this
year released an Automotive
Survey featuring senior executive views on the sector’s readiness
and the effects of technological disruption.
d’Arcangeli brings 25 years’ leadership experience, including 15 years
in consulting and nearly a decade in executive search across Europe and
the Middle East. She possesses a strong track record in multi-territory
and international searches for senior cross-functional roles, including
non-executive and executive board members and operational leaders in
industrial, petrochemicals and FMCG. She also has extensive expertise
working with multinational companies to drive growth through strategic
leadership consulting and organisational development.
“Boyden is well-known as a truly consultative partner that understands
the challenges and opportunities of our clients. By adapting and
diversifying our own approach we are able to consistently support their
objectives with talent, delivering sustainable success,” said
d’Arcangeli. “I look forward to working closely with our partners across
the globe to further build our market-leading position and key subsector
distinction.”
In May, for the second consecutive year, Boyden was ranked in the top 10
on Forbes’ Best
Recruiting Firms for 2018, the second year the list has been
published.
About Boyden
Boyden is a premier talent advisory and leadership solutions firm with
more than 65 offices in over 40 countries. Our global reach enables us
to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great
companies with great leaders through executive search, interim
management and leadership consulting solutions. For further information,
visit www.boyden.com.
