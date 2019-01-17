Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Frank Girolami Joins Aristotle as Director of National Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 01:18pm EST

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristotle, the leader in political technology and data, has appointed Frank Girolami as director of national data sales, as the company's prepares for growth leading into the 2020 election cycle.

Girolami brings extensive political data and technology sales experience and is widely respected in the industry. Prior to joining Aristotle, he was the executive vice president at iConstituent and InfluentialData, which provide SaaS CRM and email services to elected officials, government organizations and political organizations. Prior to that, he also served over 12 years as the executive vice president of national sales and marketing for L2 (formerly Labels & Lists), a political data company that serves political organizations and government agencies. 

"Frank is an acknowledged expert and thought leader in the political technology arena," said Aristotle CEO John Aristotle Phillips. "His deep understanding of data analytics, consumer trends and products, consumer marketing, product development and the campaign sector is exactly what we were looking for to drive grow and build important new relationships. He is a true professional and we are thrilled to welcome him on board."

In his new position, Girolami will be responsible for developing sales strategies, meeting the company's overall sales goals and formulating Aristotle's strategic expansion of its data division.

"I am very excited to be a part of the Aristotle team, especially given its position as the pioneer and leader in political technology and data. This is a company that is really harnessing the power of information into actionable results," said Girolami. "I am proud to join a group that has such an impressive history and reputation for innovation in the industry. Aristotle is a company that I've long respected and am honored to have the opportunity to assist in its continued growth as a data solution division unmatched in the market."

Aristotle plans to continue to expand with key hires focusing on sophisticated data mining, software and services http://www.aristotle.com/about-us/careers/.

About Aristotle
Aristotle is recognized as a global pioneer in political technology, providing indispensable tools to those who seek to use the democratic process to influence decisions at the ballot box. Aristotle is a full-service provider of campaign software, voter data at VoterListsOnline.com, PAC and grassroots software and services, or 24/7 customer support.

Media Contact:
Brandi Travis
(270) 704-2462
207903@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frank-girolami-joins-aristotle-as-director-of-national-sales-300780392.html

SOURCE Aristotle


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:49pPTC : Does Your Service Ecosystem Still Hold These Misconceptions About Remote Monitoring?
PU
01:46pZIMPERIUM WEBINAR : BYOS… Bringing Your Own Security when Employees Bring Their Own Devices – January 23, 2019
BU
01:46pWISCONSIN ELECTRIC : declares quarterly dividends
PR
01:46pWELLS FARGO : Los Angeles Homeownership to Get $9.8 Million Boost
BU
01:44pDHG PHARMACEUTICAL JSC : Invitation to “Shareholder & Investor Meeting” on 23rd January 2019
PU
01:44pZOETIS : Honored with Animal Pharm Award
PU
01:43pMINTH : Nomura lowers Minth Group to HK$24.8
AQ
01:43pHONWORLD : chairman Chen Weizhong buys 80,000 shares
AQ
01:42pPharmaCyte Biotech's CEO Interviewing Live on The Big Biz Show
BU
01:41pKHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Announced as Co-Host of Cannamexico World Summit 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.