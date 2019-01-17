Frank Girolami Joins Aristotle as Director of National Sales

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristotle, the leader in political technology and data, has appointed Frank Girolami as director of national data sales, as the company's prepares for growth leading into the 2020 election cycle.

Girolami brings extensive political data and technology sales experience and is widely respected in the industry. Prior to joining Aristotle, he was the executive vice president at iConstituent and InfluentialData, which provide SaaS CRM and email services to elected officials, government organizations and political organizations. Prior to that, he also served over 12 years as the executive vice president of national sales and marketing for L2 (formerly Labels & Lists), a political data company that serves political organizations and government agencies.

"Frank is an acknowledged expert and thought leader in the political technology arena," said Aristotle CEO John Aristotle Phillips. "His deep understanding of data analytics, consumer trends and products, consumer marketing, product development and the campaign sector is exactly what we were looking for to drive grow and build important new relationships. He is a true professional and we are thrilled to welcome him on board."

In his new position, Girolami will be responsible for developing sales strategies, meeting the company's overall sales goals and formulating Aristotle's strategic expansion of its data division.

"I am very excited to be a part of the Aristotle team, especially given its position as the pioneer and leader in political technology and data. This is a company that is really harnessing the power of information into actionable results," said Girolami. "I am proud to join a group that has such an impressive history and reputation for innovation in the industry. Aristotle is a company that I've long respected and am honored to have the opportunity to assist in its continued growth as a data solution division unmatched in the market."



Aristotle plans to continue to expand with key hires focusing on sophisticated data mining, software and services http://www.aristotle.com/about-us/careers/.

About Aristotle

Aristotle is recognized as a global pioneer in political technology, providing indispensable tools to those who seek to use the democratic process to influence decisions at the ballot box. Aristotle is a full-service provider of campaign software, voter data at VoterListsOnline.com, PAC and grassroots software and services, or 24/7 customer support.

