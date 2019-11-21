Frank Kapitza & Associates : Plans Major Infrastructure Revitalization Project

The respected northern New Jersey CPA firm aims to grow its IT and security capabilities.

This month, Frank Kapitza & Associates launches comprehensive plans to revamp its infrastructure and technological capabilities, including a firm-wide I.T. refresh, smart office furnishings and state-of-the-art security cameras.

The growth and modernization of Frank Kapitza & Associates is largely credited to its founder, Frank W. Kapitza, CPA, MS. His vision of using the latest large-firm accounting technologies in unique ways to make them accessible for small business and personal clients now comes to fruition. The comprehensive plan combines its long tradition of personalized tax preparation and bookkeeping services with tending to the fast-paced changing needs of a modern-era accounting landscape.

Mr. Kapitza aims chiefly to improve his clients’ business profitability by guiding them to better manage their cash flow, acquire more lending sources, and create more time for business operations. With a state-of-the-art firm infrastructure, Mr. Kapitza can assist clients to streamline accounting functions for optimal comprehensive tax planning and business decision-making in real time.

“To meet our clients’ increasing tax and financial needs, ultimately it means expanding our own business capacity and capabilities,” said Mr. Kapitza. “Our new office and relaunch are both crucial to providing our clients with the services they need for continued success. As we continue to grow, we are excited by new opportunities to share that growth with our clients.”

Clients of Frank Kapitza & Associates will be able to take advantage of the many upgrades beginning in winter 2019.

About Frank Kapitza & Associates

Established in 1989, Frank Kapitza & Associates is a Northern New Jersey CPA Firm that specializes in tax and accounting services for closely-held small businesses and high net-worth individuals. It strives to provide integrated and attainable solutions to the pressures of the everyday small business owner with aggressive and experienced tax preparation and comprehensive bookkeeping services.

