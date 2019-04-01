Log in
Franklin Resources : Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution

04/01/2019 | 06:42pm EDT

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 1, 2019. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund [NYSE: TEI] today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0701 per share, payable on April 30, 2019, to shareholders of record on April 15, 2019 (Ex-Dividend Date: April 12, 2019).

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton's goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The company's more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over $714 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

Disclaimer

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 22:41:09 UTC
