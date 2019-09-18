Franklin Templeton Launches Model Portfolios on Morgan Stanley's MAPS Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Templeton today announced that six of its custom managed model portfolios have launched on Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s Select Unified Managed Accounts (UMA) Platform, or MAPS platform.



“We are excited to be working with Morgan Stanley to provide clients access to our model portfolios,” said Pierre Caramazza, Head of Financial Institutions Group at Franklin Templeton. “Many advisors are looking for an investment partner who will help build and manage portfolios so they can spend more time deepening client relationships and achieving better outcomes. We look forward to helping Morgan Stanley’s advisors along this goals-based path.”

The six model portfolios launching include three income-focused portfolios (Income, Tax-Advantaged Income, Quality Income) and three growth and income-oriented portfolios (Growth & Income, Growth & Enhanced Income, Tax-Advantaged Growth & Income). Each portfolio in the series is aligned with specific intended outcomes and seeks to balance varying levels of current income and capital growth. Typical portfolios will hold about seven to 10 underlying funds and ETFs. Delivering income as an outcome is a long-standing multi-asset expertise of Franklin Templeton, dating back to the inception of its original multi-asset solution in 1948, Franklin Income Fund .

Ed Perks, CIO of Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions and portfolio manager of Franklin Income Fund since 2002, leads the 60+ member team that will manage the models for Morgan Stanley. Regarding his team’s approach to multi-asset solutions, Perks said: “Our team is in the enviable position of building portfolios powered by Franklin Templeton’s best thinking around the globe. We are able to do this because our research process connects and synthesizes the views of Franklin Templeton’s specialized teams around the world, and we have the flexibility to build portfolios using both long-term flagship strategies and newer quantitative strategies like our Franklin LibertyQ ETFs.”

Franklin Templeton has been managing multi-asset solutions for more than 70 years and has been delivering multi-asset solutions through model portfolios since 1999, including custom solutions. Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions (FTMAS) currently manages over 100 model portfolios, including model portfolios tailored to specific client needs.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton’s goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the Company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The Company’s more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over US$690 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com .

All financial decisions and investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal.

The Franklin Income Fund’s portfolio includes a substantial portion of higher-yielding, lower-rated corporate bonds and some floating rate loans, which are also higher-yielding and lower-rated. These investments have more credit risk than investment-grade securities and are subject to increased risk of default and potential loss of principal. The fund’s share price and yield will be affected by interest rate movements. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as the prices of bonds in the fund adjust to a rise in interest rates, the fund’s share price may decline. Changes in the financial strength of a bond issuer or in a bond’s credit rating may affect its value. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Foreign investing involves additional risks such as currency and market volatility, as well as political and social instability. These and other risk considerations are discussed in the fund’s prospectus.

Investors should carefully consider a fund’s investment goals, risks, charges and expenses before investing. To obtain a summary prospectus and/or prospectus, which contains this and other information, talk to your financial advisor, call us at (800) DIAL BEN / 342-5236 or visit franklintempleton.com. Please carefully read a prospectus before you invest or send money.

