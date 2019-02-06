Franklin Templeton's bond chief says expects at least two Fed rate hikes in 2019

"I would still anticipate that it will deliver at least two more rate hikes this year. I believe that the market’s assumption that the Fed will not raise interest rates at all this year is very misguided, against a background of continued economic strength," said Sonal Desai, chief investment officer for the Fixed Income Group at Franklin Templeton.

She said in a note that the $750 billion fund manager's view on China has become somewhat more pessimistic than it has been historically.

"In my view, the global outlook is a bit more at risk from China today than it was say two or three years ago. This is something which we will be monitoring extremely carefully," she said.

