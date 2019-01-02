Log in
Frankly Announces Results from Shareholder Meeting; Termination of Gray Agreement

01/02/2019 | 11:06pm CET

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankly Inc. (TSX VENTURE: TLK) (Frankly), a leader in transforming local TV broadcast and media companies by enabling them to publish and monetize their digital content across multiple platforms, announces the following:

Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – The Company held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders on December 20, 2018, and reports that Tom Rogers, Steve Zenz Choong Sik (Samuel) Hyun, and Louis Schwartz, being all of the nominee directors listed in Frankly's management information circular dated November 16, 2018, were elected as directors of Frankly.  The other items of business approved at the Meeting included (i) the appointment of Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP as the independent auditor for Franky for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018, and (ii) the approval of Frankly's amended and restated equity incentive plan.

Customer Agreement – Following the United States Federal Communications Commission's December 2018 approval of Gray Television, Inc.'s merger with Raycom Media, Inc., Gray terminated its advertising representation agreement with Company, effective as of December 31, 2018.  For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2018, revenue under the Gray agreement accounted for 23.2% of Company's total revenue. 

About Frankly
Frankly (TSX VENTURE: TLK) builds an integrated software platform for media companies to create, distribute, analyze and monetize their content across all of their digital properties on web, mobile and TV. Its customers include NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX affiliates. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Atlanta. To learn more, visit www.franklyinc.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frankly-announces-results-from-shareholder-meeting-termination-of-gray-agreement-300772049.html

SOURCE Frankly, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
