Fraser Institute Media Advisory: This year's Economic Freedom of North America report coming Thursday, Nov. 7

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, Nov. 7, the Fraser Institute will release the 2019 Economic Freedom of North America report, which determines levels of economic freedom by measuring government spending, taxation and labor market restrictions.

The annual report ranks the 50 U.S. states, 32 Mexican states and 10 Canadian provinces based on their levels of economic freedom.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 5:00 a.m. Eastern.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Fred McMahon
Dr. Michael A. Walker Research Chair in Economic Freedom, Fraser Institute
Desk: (416) 363-6575 ext. 226 Mobile: (416) 727-7138
fred.mcmahon@fraserinstitute.org

Dean Stansel
Research Associate Professor, O’Neil Center for Global Markets and Freedom
Cox School of Business, Southern Methodist University
214-768-3492
dean.b.stansel@gmail.com

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Become a fan on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
