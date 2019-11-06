Fraser Institute Media Advisory: This year's Economic Freedom of North America report coming Thursday, Nov. 7

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, Nov. 7, the Fraser Institute will release the 2019 Economic Freedom of North America report, which determines levels of economic freedom by measuring government spending, taxation and labor market restrictions.



The annual report ranks the 50 U.S. states, 32 Mexican states and 10 Canadian provinces based on their levels of economic freedom.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 5:00 a.m. Eastern.

