Fraser Range Metals : Aboriginal Heritage Survey Completed in the Fraser Range

Range project located approximately 215km east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia and to the expansion of its portfolio of mineral resource opportunities.

Fraser Range Metals Group is an early stage explorer of nickel, copper and gold in the Fraser Range region of Western Australia.

ABORIGINAL HERITAGE SURVEY COMPLETED

IN THE FRASER RANGE

Highlights

An Aboriginal Heritage "work area clearance" survey has been completed over the nickel-copper target area of E28/2385; Ground electromagnetics (EM) survey data has defined several anomalous conductive "plates" within the nickel-copper target area of E28/2385

A Program of Work (PoW) application has been submitted for a small drilling programme to test the modelled electromagnetic (EM) conductive "plates" which may represent nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation

Fraser Range Metals Group Limited (FRN or the Company) is pleased to announce that an Aboriginal Heritage "work area clearance" survey has been completed over the nickel-copper target area of tenement E28/2385 at the Fraser Range Project in Western Australia.

The survey was completed with the Ngadju Native Title Aboriginal Corporation over the polygonal area shown in Figure 1, which covers the area of planned drilling to test the five distinct EM plates that were modelled from the EM survey completed earlier this year. The Company will receive a formal report of any findings from the survey; however, verbal discussions with the anthropologist who managed the survey have indicated that no Aboriginal Heritage sites were located within the survey area.

The Company has submitted a Program of Work (PoW) application to the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) for a small drilling programme to test the EM plates within the surveyed area. The PoW permit is expected to be received within the next 30 business days, after which the drilling programme is scheduled to commence.

Of the five anomalies, four of the EM plates align along a NNE-SSW strike of approximately 1km, which coincides with an anomalous nickel zone in the surface geochemistry as well as a major NE-trending structure that was defined by the aeromagnetic data (Figure 2). A fifth EM plate was also modelled to the east of the main 1km long zone, and again is coincident with an anomalous nickel zone in the surface geochemistry.