Fraser Range Metals : Appendix 3B

Name of entity

Fraser Range Metals Group Limited (ASX: FRN)�

ABN 65 098 236 938

We (the entity� ) give ASX the following information.

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued Unquoted performance �"P(e�rformance Rights"� )� rights

2 Number of +securities issued or 14,000,000 Performance Rights to be issued � (� if known� )� or maximum number which may be issued

3 Principal terms of the +securities �.(g�.eif options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion� )�

As outlined in the notice of meeting dated 22 October 2018

4

Do the +securities rank equally No, however once vesting conditions have in all respects from the +issue been satisfied and the Performance Rights date with an existing +class of convert into ordinary shares then then they quoted +securities? will rank equally with the existing class of fully paid ordinary shares. If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

 the date from which they do

 the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, � (� in the case of a ortrust, distribution� )� interest payment

 the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5

Issue price or consideration

Nil

6 Purpose of the issue Reward and incentivisation � (� If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets� )�

6aIs the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

Yes

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6bThe date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

29 November 2018

6cNumber of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

Nil

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A Nil

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval � (� specify date of meeting� )� Nil

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 Nil

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. N/A

6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements N/A

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements 7.1: 37,500,000 7.1A: 25,000,000

7 +Issue dates Note: The issue date may be prescribed by 24 December 2018 ASX � (� refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12� )� . For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of +securities quoted on � in(c�luding the +securities section 2 if applicable� )�

all ASX in Number +Class 250,000,000 Fully paid ordinary shares

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX � in(c�luding the +securities in section 2 if applicable� )� Number +Class 14,000,000 Performance Rights

10 Dividend policy � (� in the case ofNa/A trust, distribution policy)� on the increased capital � (� interests� )�

