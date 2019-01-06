Fraser Range Metals : Appendix 3B

Appendix 3B
Name of entity
Fraser Range Metals Group Limited (ASX: FRN)�
ABN 65 098 236 938
We (the entity� ) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections � (� attach sheets if there is not enough space� )� .
1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Unquoted performance �"P(e�rformance Rights"� )�
rights
2 Number of +securities issued or
14,000,000 Performance Rights
to be issued � (� if known� )� or maximum number which may be issued
3 Principal terms of the +securities �.(g�.eif options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion� )�
As outlined in the notice of meeting dated 22 October 2018
Do the +securities rank equally
No, however once vesting conditions have
in all respects from the +issue
been satisfied and the Performance Rights
date with an existing +class of
convert into ordinary shares then then they
quoted +securities?
will rank equally with the existing class of
fully paid ordinary shares.
If the additional +securities do
not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, � (� in the case of a ortrust, distribution� )� interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Nil
6 Purpose of the issue Reward and incentivisation � (� If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets� )�
6aIs the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
Yes
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6bThe date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
29 November 2018
6cNumber of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Nil
6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
Nil
6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval � (� specify date of meeting� )�
Nil
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
Nil
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
N/A
6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
N/A
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
7.1: 37,500,000 7.1A: 25,000,000
7 +Issue dates
24 December 2018
8 Number and +class of +securities quoted on � in(c�luding the +securities section 2 if applicable� )�
all ASX in
Number
+Class
250,000,000
|
Fully paid ordinary shares
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX � in(c�luding the +securities in section 2 if applicable� )�
Number
+Class
14,000,000
|
Performance Rights
10 Dividend policy � (� in the case ofNa/A trust, distribution policy)� on the increased capital � (� interests� )�
