Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fraser Range Metals : Appendix 3B

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2019 | 10:29pm EST

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Fraser Range Metals Group Limited (ASX: FRN)�

ABN 65 098 236 938

We (the entity� ) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections � (� attach sheets if there is not enough space� )� .

  • 1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

    Unquoted performance �"P(e�rformance Rights"� )�

    rights

  • 2 Number of +securities issued or

    14,000,000 Performance Rights

    to be issued � (� if known� )� or maximum number which may be issued

  • 3 Principal terms of the +securities �.(g�.eif options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion� )�

As outlined in the notice of meeting dated 22 October 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

4

Do the +securities rank equally

No, however once vesting conditions have

in all respects from the +issue

been satisfied and the Performance Rights

date with an existing +class of

convert into ordinary shares then then they

quoted +securities?

will rank equally with the existing class of

fully paid ordinary shares.

If the additional +securities do

not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do

  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, � (� in the case of a ortrust, distribution� )� interest payment

  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5

Issue price or consideration

Nil

6 Purpose of the issue Reward and incentivisation � (� If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets� )�

6aIs the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

Yes

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6bThe date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

29 November 2018

6cNumber of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

Nil

  • 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

    Nil

  • 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval � (� specify date of meeting� )�

    Nil

  • 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

    Nil

  • 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

    N/A

  • 6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A

  • 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

    7.1: 37,500,000 7.1A: 25,000,000

  • 7 +Issue dates

    Note: The issue date may be prescribed by

    24 December 2018

    ASX � (� refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12� )� . For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

    Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

  • 8 Number and +class of +securities quoted on � in(cluding the +securities section 2 if applicable� )�

all ASX in

Number

+Class

250,000,000

Fully paid ordinary shares

  • 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX � in(cluding the +securities in section 2 if applicable� )�

    Number

    +Class

    14,000,000

    Performance Rights

  • 10 Dividend policy � (� in the case ofNa/A trust, distribution policy)� on the increased capital � (� interests� )�

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  • 11 Is security required?

    holderapproval

  • 12 Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?

  • 13 Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

  • 14 +Class of +securities to which the offer relates

  • 15 +Record date entitlementstodetermine

  • 16 Will holdings

    on different

    registers � (� or

    subregisters�

    aggregated for

    calculating

    entitlements?

    )� be

  • 17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

  • 18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

    Note: Security holders must be told how their

    entitlements are to be dealt with.

    Cross reference: rule 7.7.

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • 19 Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciations

  • 20 Names of any underwritersof

  • 21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

  • 22 Names of any brokers to the issue

  • 23 Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

  • 24 Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

  • 25 If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

  • 26 Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled

  • 27 If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

  • 28 Date rights trading will begin � (� if applicable� )�

  • 29 Date rights trading will end � (� if applicable� )�

  • 30 How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

Disclaimer

Fraser Range Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 03:28:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:01pASUS : Announces ZenBook 14 (UX431)
BU
11:00pASUS : ROG Announces New Strix XG HDR Gaming Monitor Lineup
BU
11:00pASUS : and ASUS : Republic of Gamers (ROG) Products Honored Again with CES 2019 Innovation Awards
BU
10:59pELON MUSK : Tesla to break ground on Shanghai Gigafactory today, CEO Musk says
RE
10:59pWILLIS TOWERS WATSON : Simon Weaver appointed Head of Australasia for Willis Towers Watson
PU
10:51pRYANAIR 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc - RYAAY
BU
10:51pCOSTCO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation - COST
BU
10:51pRIBBON COMMUNICATIONS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Ribbon Communications, Inc. - RBBN
BU
10:49pAIRASIA BERHAD : Thai AirAsia Places 8th in the World among Low-Cost Carriers by On-Time Performance, Highest Among Low-Cost Carriers in Thailand
PU
10:44pPUBLIC FINANCIAL : Monthly Return (December 2018)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla to break ground on Shanghai Gigafactory today, CEO Musk says
2Solasia Initiates Phase III Program for PledOx® in Japan
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Start-ups hopeful as China readies Nasdaq-style tech board
4Samsung Bioepis Partners with 3SBio to Expand Biosimilar Business into China
5S&P 500 : The Best Stock-Fund Managers of 2018 -- Journal Report

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.