Fraser Range Metals : Change of Director's Interest Notice - GW

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity: Fraser Range Metals Group Limited

ABN: 65 098 236 938

We � (� the entity)� give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Glenn Ross Whiddon Date of last notice 9 March 2016

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph � (� i� )�defoinf itthioen of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. � (a� ) Getmeoutofhere Pty�Lt(ddirector an beneficiary� )� � (b� ) MIMO Strategies Pty*Ltd

� (c� ) Nautical Holdings WA Pty*Ltd

� (d� ) 6466 Investments Pty*Ltd * These entities are controlled by Jane Whiddon, the spouse of Glenn Whiddon, independently of Mr Whiddon. Mr Whiddon has no relevant interest in the shares held by any of these entities. They have only been included in this notice for good corporate governance purposes. Date of change 24 December 2018 No. of securities held prior to change � (a1�5,5)�00,000 fully paid ordinary shares �"S(h�ares"� )� � (b� ) 172,S4h4a4res

� (c� ) 8,954,S5h4a6res

� (d6�,19)2�,774 Shares Class Performance Rights Number acquired 3,000,000 Number disposed Nil

� (director and

Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Nil No. of securities held after change � (a15�,5)0�0,000 Shares

� (a3�,00)�0,000 Performance Right

� (b� ) 172,S4h4a4res

� (c� ) 8,954,S5h4a6res

� (d6�,19)2�,774 Shares Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Issue Performance Rights as outlined in the notice of meeting dated 22 October 2018 and as approved by shareholders on 29 November 2018.

