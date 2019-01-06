Log in
Fraser Range Metals : Change of Director's Interest Notice - TB

01/06/2019 | 10:29pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Fraser Range Metals Group Limited

ABN: 65 098 236 938

We � (� the entity)� give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Thomas Bahen

Date of last notice

17 February 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph � (� i� )�defoinf itthioen of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest � (� including registered ho�ld)e�r

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Date of change

24 December 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

3,856,062 fully paid ordinary shares

Class

Performance Rights

Number acquired

3,000,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Nil

No. of securities held after change

3,856,062 fully paid ordinary shares 3,000,000 Performance Rights

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Issue Performance Rights as outlined in the notice of meeting dated 22 October 2018 and as approved by shareholders on 29 November 2018.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph � (� ii� )� of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder � (� if issued secur�iti)e�s

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

N/A

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Fraser Range Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 03:28:05 UTC
