Fraser Range Metals : Change to Board of Directors

06/19/2019 | 09:49pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

19 June 2019

ASX Code: FRN

Shares on Issue: 250,000,000

Director:

Thomas Bahen

Director:

Zane Lewis

Director:

Aidan Platel

Secretary:

Zane Lewis

Registered Office

Suite 6, 295 Rokeby Rd,

Subiaco, WA, 6008

Postal Address

Suite 6, 295 Rokeby Rd,

Subiaco, WA, 6008

Website

www.frmetals.com.au

  1. +61 (8) 6555 2950
  1. +61 (8) 6166 0261

ACN: 098 236 938

Fraser Range Metals Group

Limited

Fraser Range Metals Group is an early stage explorer of nickel, copper and gold in the Fraser Range region of Western Australia.

The Company is committed to the exploration of its Fraser Range project located approximately 215km east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia and to the expansion of its portfolio of mineral resource opportunities.

For enquiries please contact:

info@frmetals.com.au

+61 (8) 6489 1600

CHANGE TO COMPANY BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Fraser Range Metals Group Limited (ASX:FRN) (the Company) advises that Mr Glenn Whiddon has resigned effective today, and that Mr Zane Lewis has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company effective today.

Mr Lewis is a principal and joint founder of corporate advisory firm SmallCap Corporate which specialises in corporate advice and compliance administration to ASX listed companies. He is also a fellow of Chartered Secretaries Australia.

Mr Lewis has been instrumental in the early stage development of several ASX listed mineral explorers including Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) and Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML). He provides the Board with a wealth of knowledge obtained from his diverse financial and corporate experience in previous appointments.

The Company wishes to thank Mr Whiddon for his valuable contribution to the board and services to the Company.

- ENDS -

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Aidan Platel

Director

Tel: +61 (8) 6555 2950

aidan@platelconsult.com

About the Fraser Range Project

The Fraser Range Project (the Project) is located within the Albany-Fraser Orogen and consists of a western set of tenements (E28/2390 and E28/2392) and a single eastern tenement (E28/2385). The Project is located on a major tectonic suture between the Eastern Biranup Zone and the Fraser Complex on the western edge of the major Fraser Range gravity high, and is positioned within a major northwest-trending linear structural corridor that creates a distinct break in the Fraser Range gravity anomaly. The tenements are located between 80km and 110km along trend from Independence Group's (ASX:IGO) major Nova-Bollingernickel-copper deposit.

WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU

Disclaimer

Fraser Range Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 01:48:02 UTC
