Fraser Range Metals : Change to Board of Directors

The Company is committed to the exploration of its Fraser Range project located approximately 215km east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia and to the expansion of its portfolio of mineral resource opportunities.

Fraser Range Metals Group is an early stage explorer of nickel, copper and gold in the Fraser Range region of Western Australia.

CHANGE TO COMPANY BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Fraser Range Metals Group Limited (ASX:FRN) (the Company) advises that Mr Glenn Whiddon has resigned effective today, and that Mr Zane Lewis has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company effective today.

Mr Lewis is a principal and joint founder of corporate advisory firm SmallCap Corporate which specialises in corporate advice and compliance administration to ASX listed companies. He is also a fellow of Chartered Secretaries Australia.

Mr Lewis has been instrumental in the early stage development of several ASX listed mineral explorers including Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) and Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML). He provides the Board with a wealth of knowledge obtained from his diverse financial and corporate experience in previous appointments.

The Company wishes to thank Mr Whiddon for his valuable contribution to the board and services to the Company.

About the Fraser Range Project

The Fraser Range Project (the Project) is located within the Albany-Fraser Orogen and consists of a western set of tenements (E28/2390 and E28/2392) and a single eastern tenement (E28/2385). The Project is located on a major tectonic suture between the Eastern Biranup Zone and the Fraser Complex on the western edge of the major Fraser Range gravity high, and is positioned within a major northwest-trending linear structural corridor that creates a distinct break in the Fraser Range gravity anomaly. The tenements are located between 80km and 110km along trend from Independence Group's (ASX:IGO) major Nova-Bollingernickel-copper deposit.