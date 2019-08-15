Fraser Range Metals : Drilling Permit Received for the Fraser Range

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
16 August 2019
DRILLING PERMIT RECEIVED FOR THE FRASER
RANGE
Highlights
-
A Program of Work (PoW) has been approved for the nickel- copper target area of E28/2385 for a small drilling programme to test modelled electromagnetic (EM) conductive "plates" which may represent nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation
-
The final report for the Aboriginal Heritage "work area clearance" survey completed over the target area last month has been received, with no heritage sites noted within the area
-
The Company is currently tendering for the drilling programme which will begin next month
Fraser Range Metals Group Limited (FRN or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received both a PoW approval and an Aboriginal Heritage "work area clearance" over the nickel-coppertarget area of tenement E28/2385 at the Fraser Range Project in Western Australia.
The approvals allow the Company to proceed with a small reverse circulation (RC) drilling programme within the nickel-copper target area. The drilling programme will test the five distinct EM plates that were modelled from the EM survey completed earlier this year.
Both the PoW permit and the Aboriginal Heritage "work area clearance" survey, which was completed with the Ngadju Native Title Aboriginal Corporation last month, cover the polygonal area of E28/2385 shown in Figure 1. The Company received a formal report of the findings from the survey, which cleared both the target area and access to the target area for the pending drilling programme.
The Company is currently awaiting proposals from several drilling companies for the upcoming drilling programme, which is planned to comprise 3 - 5 RC drill-holes for approximately 700m of drilling. The programme is scheduled to begin in September.
Figure 1 - Planned drill-hole collars within the PoW and Aboriginal Heritage survey area (in green) within tenement E28/2385. The drill-holes are designed to test the anomalous EM plates within the nickel-copper
target area.
*Includes Joint Ventures
Figure 2 - Tenement map of the Fraser Range showing location of the nickel target within the FRN
tenure.
- ENDS -
About the Fraser Range Project
The Fraser Range Project (the Project) is located within the Albany-Fraser Orogen and consists of a western set of tenements (E28/2390 and E28/2392) and a single eastern tenement (E28/2385). The Project is located on a major tectonic suture between the Eastern Biranup Zone and the Fraser Complex on the western edge of the major Fraser Range gravity high, and is positioned within a major northwest-trending linear structural corridor that creates a distinct break in the Fraser Range gravity anomaly. The tenements are located between 80km and 110km along trend from Independence Group's (ASX:IGO) major Nova-Bollingernickel-copper deposit.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Fraser Range Metals Group Limited's planned exploration program and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential," "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Fraser Range Metals Group Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.
Competent Person's Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Aidan Platel, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Platel is a Non-Executive Director of Fraser Range Metals Group Limited). Mr Platel has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code. Mr Platel consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Disclaimer
Fraser Range Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 01:36:02 UTC