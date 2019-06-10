Fraser Range Metals : EM Anomalies Define Drill Targets in the Fraser Range

forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Aidan Platel, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Platel is a Non-Executive Director of Fraser Range Metals Group Limited). Mr Platel has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code. Mr Platel consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this release that relates to Geophysical Results and Interpretations is based on information compiled by Karen Gilgallon, Principal Geophysicist at Southern Geoscience Consultants. Karen Gilgallon is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which she is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Karen Gilgallon consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

APPENDIX A - JORC CODE (2012 EDITION) TABLE 1 REPORT

S E C T I O N 1 S A M P L I N G T E C H N I Q U E S A N D D A T A

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)