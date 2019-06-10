|
Fraser Range Metals : EM Anomalies Define Drill Targets in the Fraser Range
06/10/2019 | 01:13am EDT
6 June 2019
EM ANOMALIES DEFINE DRILL TARGETS IN THE
FRASER RANGE
Highlights
-
Ground electromagnetics (EM) survey data has defined several anomalous conductive "plates" within the nickel-copper target area of E28/2385
-
The modelled plates may represent nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation and hence warrant follow-updrill-testing
Fraser Range Metals Group Limited (FRN or the Company) is pleased to announce that Southern Geoscience Consultants (SGC) has interpreted and modelled several anomalously conductive electromagnetic (EM) "plates" from the data from the recently completed ground EM survey at the Fraser Range Project in Western Australia.
Five distinct EM plates were modelled from the survey, which covered an exciting nickel-copper target area defined within the exploration lease E28/2385. Four of the EM plates align along a NNE-SSW strike of approximately 1km, which coincides with an anomalous nickel zone in the surface geochemistry as well as a major NE-trending structure that was defined by the aeromagnetic data (Figure 1). A fifth EM plate was also modelled to the east of the main 1km long zone, and again is coincident with an anomalous nickel zone in the surface geochemistry.
All five EM anomalies were mid-time anomalies only that were moderately conductive (400 - 600S). As such, it is unlikely that these anomalies resulted from massive nickel sulphides, which are typically highly conductive bodies. However, the five EM plates may be indicative of disseminated sulphide mineralisation or other moderate conductors. Given the coincidence of the plates with anomalous nickel values at surface, the Company believes that the EM plates may represent disseminated nickel sulphide mineralisation, which needs to be further investigated by drill-testing some or all of the modelled EM plates.
Figure 1 - Modelled EM plates (red and orange rectangles) over the prospective interpreted layered gabbroic intrusion, coincident with anomalous surface Ni values.
The Nickel-Copper Target Area
The nickel-copper target area lies within the exploration lease E28/2385 along the principal trend of known nickel-copper mineralisation in the Fraser Range Belt, which extends northeast from the Nova (ASX:IGO) and Silver Knight (Creasy Group) Ni-Cu deposits, and lies immediately north of Galileo Mining's (ASX:GAL) Nightmarch Ni-Cu prospect (Figure 2). The target area was identified from the compilation and interpretation of historical surface geochemistry data, comprising anomalous nickel values in calcrete samples as high as 45ppm over an area more than 1km long and 1km wide. The anomalous nickel values at surface coincide with the best nickel target area defined by interpretation and modelling of aeromagnetics and gravity data completed by SGC in April 20181. The geophysical interpretation was that the prospective area comprises a strongly magnetic, structurally-complex gabbro unit of the Fraser Range Metamorphics, characteristics which are conducive to nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation in the region. The coincident location of the nickel anomaly at surface over the interpreted gabbroic intrusion as defined by the geophysics confirms the prospectivity of the target area for nickel mineralisation.
-
Refer to the Company's ASX Announcements on the 5th and 6th April 2018:
https://www.frmetals.com.au/asx-announcements/amended-amag-and-gravity-interpretation-completed-at-the-frn-project
The EM Survey
The EM survey was completed over the nickel-copper target area by GEM Geophysical Surveys Pty Ltd (GEM), comprising approximately 180 stations across 9 survey lines. Survey details are located in Table 1. Surveying was delayed by electrical storms at times, but this has not adversely-affected the data quality.
|
|
Table 1 - 2019 Ground MLTEM survey parameters.
|
|
|
Line Spacing
|
200m
|
|
|
Line Direction
|
90 Degrees
|
|
|
Station Spacing
|
100m
|
|
|
Survey Configuration
|
Slingram on lines 6550050 N- 6559050N
|
Inloop - 6560250N - 6560650N
|
|
Slingram Separation
|
100m
|
|
|
Base Frequency
|
0.25 Hz (500msec off time)
|
|
|
TEM Transmitter
|
TT100 from Transmitter
|
|
|
TEM Receiver
|
SMARTem 24
|
|
|
TEM Sensor
|
"Jessy Deep" Squid, manufactured by Supracon AG
|
|
|
Components
|
Z (+ve up) X along line (south-east) Y perpendicular to line (north-east)
|
|
|
TX Loop Size
|
200m x 200m
|
|
|
TX Ramp Time
|
~ 500 µsec ramp
|
|
|
TX Current
|
70 Amp
|
|
|
Readings
|
At least 2 readings at 64 stacks
|
|
All data was quality checked daily and/or at the end of each line. Profiles have been viewed and modelled in Maxwell. All data were recorded in GDA94 MGA Zone 51. The data were of good quality with minor late time noise in some areas. There were serious IP effects in the initial three lines of in-loop data and hence a decision was made to change to a Slingram configuration to eliminate IP effects and allow for cleaner readings.
Next Steps
The Company will design a drilling programme to suitably test the modelled EM plates for nickel sulphide mineralisation. Prior to the drilling commencing, the Company will work together with the Ngadju Native Title Aboriginal Corporation to undertake an Aboriginal Heritage survey over the planned drilling locations to confirm that access is possible.
*Includes Joint Ventures
Figure 2 - Tenement map of the Fraser Range showing location of the nickel target within the FRN
tenure.
- ENDS -
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Mr. Aidan Platel Non-Executive Director Tel: +61 (8) 6555 2950 aidan@platelconsult.com
About the Fraser Range Project
The Fraser Range Project (the Project) is located within the Albany-Fraser Orogen and consists of a western set of tenements (E28/2390 and E28/2392) and a single eastern tenement (E28/2385). The Project is located on a major tectonic suture between the Eastern Biranup Zone and the Fraser Complex on the western edge of the major Fraser Range gravity high, and is positioned within a major northwest-trending linear structural corridor that creates a distinct break in the Fraser Range gravity anomaly. The tenements are located between 80km and 110km along trend from Independence Group's (ASX:IGO) major Nova-Bollingernickel-copper deposit.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Fraser Range Metals Group Limited's planned exploration program and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential," "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Fraser Range Metals Group Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these
forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.
Competent Person's Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Aidan Platel, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Platel is a Non-Executive Director of Fraser Range Metals Group Limited). Mr Platel has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code. Mr Platel consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this release that relates to Geophysical Results and Interpretations is based on information compiled by Karen Gilgallon, Principal Geophysicist at Southern Geoscience Consultants. Karen Gilgallon is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which she is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Karen Gilgallon consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
APPENDIX A - JORC CODE (2012 EDITION) TABLE 1 REPORT
S E C T I O N 1 S A M P L I N G T E C H N I Q U E S A N D D A T A
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code explanation
|
Commentary
|
|
|
Sampling Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut
techniqueschannels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
-
Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
-
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.
-
In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
-
Gravity survey data were collected by Altus Geophysics using a Sintrex CG5 gravity meter and the standard deviation of repeat readings were 0.02mGal.
-
Magnetics and radiometrics were surveyed by MagSpec Airborne Survey.
-
The Electromagnetocs surveying was completed by GEM Geophysics using a SmarTEM24 and a Jessie Deeps Squid receiver
|
Drilling
|
Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-
|
Not Applicable, as no drilling was undertaken
|
techniques
|
hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka,
|
|
|
sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple
|
