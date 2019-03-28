Fraser Range Metals : EM Survey Completed at Fraser Range Project

The nickel target area lies along the principal trend of known nickel- copper mineralisation in the Fraser Range Belt, which extends northeast from the Nova (ASX:IGO) and Silver Knight (Creasy Group) Ni-Cu deposits, and lies immediately north of Galileo Mining's (ASX:GAL) Nightmarch Ni-Cu prospect.

SGC has received the raw data from the EM survey and is currently processing and interpreting the data. Any conductive anomalies will be modelled as two-dimensional "plates", which amongst other things may be representative of significant sulphide mineralisation and as such may warrant follow-up testing with drilling.

Fraser Range Metals Group Limited (FRN or the Company) is pleased to announce that GEM Geophysics (GEM) has completed a ground electromagnetic (EM) survey at its 100%-ownedFraser Range Project in Western Australia. The survey covered an exciting nickel-coppertarget area defined within the exploration lease E28/2385, and was completed on time and budget.

The Company is committed to the exploration of its Fraser Range project located approximately 215km east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia and to the expansion of its portfolio of mineral resource opportunities.

Tenement map of the Fraser Range showing location of the nickel target within the FRN tenure.

About the Fraser Range Project

The Fraser Range Project (the Project) is located within the Albany-Fraser Orogen and consists of a western set of tenements (E28/2390 and E28/2392) and a single eastern tenement (E28/2385). The Project is located on a major tectonic suture between the Eastern Biranup Zone and the Fraser Complex on the western edge of the major Fraser Range gravity high, and is positioned within a major northwest-trending linear structural corridor that creates a distinct break in the Fraser Range gravity anomaly. The tenements are located between 80km and 110km along trend from Independence Group's (ASX:IGO) major Nova-Bollingernickel-copper deposit.

Forward-Looking Statements

