Fraser Range Metals : EM Survey Completed at Fraser Range Project

03/28/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

21 March 2019

ASX Code: FRN

Shares on Issue: 250,000,000

Cash:

$2.2 million

Director:

Thomas Bahen

Director:

Glenn Whiddon

Director:

Aidan Platel

Secretary:

Zane Lewis

Registered Office

Suite 6, 295 Rokeby Rd,

Subiaco, WA, 6008

Postal Address

Suite 6, 295 Rokeby Rd,

Subiaco, WA, 6008

Website

www.frmetals.com.au

T:+61 (8) 6555 2950

F:+61 (8) 6166 0261

ACN: 098 236 938

Fraser Range Metals Group

Limited

Fraser Range Metals Group is an early stage explorer of nickel, copper and gold in the Fraser Range region of Western Australia.

The Company is committed to the exploration of its Fraser Range project located approximately 215km east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia and to the expansion of its portfolio of mineral resource opportunities.

For enquiries please contact:

info@frmetals.com.au

T:+61 (8) 6555 2950

EM SURVEY COMPLETED AT THE FRASER

RANGE PROJECT

Highlights

Ground electromagnetics (EM) survey has been completed over nickel-copper target area within E28/2385

Southern Geoscience Consultants (SGC) is currently processing and interpreting the data in order to define any potential targets for future drill-testing

Fraser Range Metals Group Limited (FRN or the Company) is pleased to announce that GEM Geophysics (GEM) has completed a ground electromagnetic (EM) survey at its 100%-ownedFraser Range Project in Western Australia. The survey covered an exciting nickel-coppertarget area defined within the exploration lease E28/2385, and was completed on time and budget.

SGC has received the raw data from the EM survey and is currently processing and interpreting the data. Any conductive anomalies will be modelled as two-dimensional "plates", which amongst other things may be representative of significant sulphide mineralisation and as such may warrant follow-up testing with drilling.

The nickel target area lies along the principal trend of known nickel- copper mineralisation in the Fraser Range Belt, which extends northeast from the Nova (ASX:IGO) and Silver Knight (Creasy Group) Ni-Cu deposits, and lies immediately north of Galileo Mining's (ASX:GAL) Nightmarch Ni-Cu prospect.

SGC is expected to take 2-3 weeks to process and interpret the data.

- ENDS -

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Aidan Platel

Non-Executive Director

Tel: +61 (8) 6555 2950

aidan@platelconsult.com

WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU

*Includes Joint Ventures

Tenement map of the Fraser Range showing location of the nickel target within the FRN tenure.

About the Fraser Range Project

The Fraser Range Project (the Project) is located within the Albany-Fraser Orogen and consists of a western set of tenements (E28/2390 and E28/2392) and a single eastern tenement (E28/2385). The Project is located on a major tectonic suture between the Eastern Biranup Zone and the Fraser Complex on the western edge of the major Fraser Range gravity high, and is positioned within a major northwest-trending linear structural corridor that creates a distinct break in the Fraser Range gravity anomaly. The tenements are located between 80km and 110km along trend from Independence Group's (ASX:IGO) major Nova-Bollingernickel-copper deposit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Fraser Range Metals Group Limited's planned exploration program and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential," "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Fraser Range Metals Group Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Aidan Platel, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Platel is a Non-Executive Director of Fraser Range Metals Group Limited). Mr Platel has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code. Mr Platel consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU

Disclaimer

Fraser Range Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 01:30:16 UTC
