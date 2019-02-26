Fraser Range Metals : EM Survey to go ahead at the Fraser Range Project

EM SURVEY TO GO AHEAD AT THE FRASER

Highlights

RANGE PROJECT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

27 February 2019

• Ground electromagnetics (EM) survey has been planned over nickel-copper target area within E28/2385 ASX Code: Shares on Issue: Cash: FRN 250,000,000 $2.2 million

• GEM Geophysics have been contracted to undertake the EM survey and will commence within the coming week

• Nickel target area lies along the principal trend from the Nova (ASX:IGO) and Silver Knight (Creasy Group) Ni-Cu deposits and immediately north of Galileo Mining's (ASX:GAL) Nightmarch Ni-Cu target

Fraser Range Metals Group Limited (FRN or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a contract with GEM Geophysics (GEM) to undertake a planned ground electromagnetic (EM) survey at its 100%-owned Fraser Range Project in Western Australia. The survey will cover an exciting nickel-copper target area defined within the exploration lease E28/2385, and is planned to commence within the next week.

The planned moving-loop electromagnetic (MLEM) survey will comprise approximately 208 stations 100m apart on east-west lines, with 200m loops (see Figure 1). The non- ground-disturbing method is designed to map changes in bulk electrical conductivity in the subsurface, and hence can be a useful tool to locate possible semi-massive to massive nickel ± copper sulphide mineralisation that could then be tested with a follow-up drilling campaign. The survey is expected to take approximately two weeks.

The nickel target area lies along the principal trend of known nickel-copper mineralisation in the Fraser Range Belt, which extends northeast from the Nova (ASX:IGO) and Silver Knight (Creasy Group) Ni-Cu deposits, and lies immediately north of Galileo Mining's (ASX:GAL) Nightmarch Ni-Cu prospect which is currently being drilled1. The target area was identified from the compilation and interpretation of historical surface geochemistry data, comprising anomalous nickel

1 Refer to GAL's ASX Announcement on 20/02/2019 - FRASER RANGE DRILLING COMMENCES https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190220/pdf/442rtwwgvm7q8l.pdf

values in calcrete samples as high as 45ppm over an area more than 1km long and 1km wide. The anomalous nickel values at surface coincide with the best nickel target area defined by interpretation and modelling of aeromagnetics and gravity data completed by Southern Geoscience Consultants (SGC) in April 20182. The geophysical interpretation was that the prospective area comprises a strongly-magnetic, structurally-complex gabbro unit of the Fraser Range Metamorphics (see Figure 2), characteristics which are conducive to nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation in the region. The coincident location of the nickel anomaly at surface over the interpreted gabbroic intrusion as defined by the geophysics confirms the prospectivity of the target area for nickel mineralisation.

The survey was planned to commence last week, but was delayed due to numerous bushfires in the region.

Figure 1: Planned MLEM survey (stations as black dots) over the nickel target area within E28/2385.

2 Refer to the Company's ASX Announcements on the 5th and 6th April 2018: https://www.frmetals.com.au/asx-announcements/amended-amag-and-gravity-interpretation-completed-at-the-frn-project

Figure 2: Nickel target area (pink outline) with anomalous nickel surface samples over magnetic gabbroic intrusion inferred from interpretation of aeromagnetics and gravity surveys.

*Includes Joint Ventures

Figure 3: Tenement map of the Fraser Range showing location of the nickel target within the FRN tenure.

About the Fraser Range Project

The Fraser Range Project (the Project) is located within the Albany-Fraser Orogen and consists of a western set of tenements (E28/2390 and E28/2392) and a single eastern tenement (E28/2385). The Project is located on a major tectonic suture between the Eastern Biranup Zone and the Fraser Complex on the western edge of the major Fraser Range gravity high, and is positioned within a major northwest-trending linear structural corridor that creates a distinct break in the Fraser Range gravity anomaly. The tenements are located between 80km and 110km along trend from Independence Group's (ASX:IGO) major Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper deposit.

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Aidan Platel, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Platel is a Non-Executive Director of Fraser Range Metals Group Limited). Mr Platel has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code. Mr Platel consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.