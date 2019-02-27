Fraser Range Metals : January 2019 Monthly Cash Flow

Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Appendix 5B
+Rule 5.5
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity monthly report
Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16
Name of entity
Fraser Range Metals Group Limited
ABN
65 098 236 938
Month ended ("current month")
31 January 2019
|
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
Current month (January 2019)
$A'000
|
Year to date (7 months)
$A'000
|
-
1. Cash flows from operating activities
-
1.1 Receipts from customers
-
1.2 Payments for:
-
1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)
-
1.4 Interest received
-
1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid
-
1.6 Income taxes paid
-
1.7 Research and development refunds
-
1.8 Other (GST Received)
-
1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities
|
-
(6)
- - -
(29)
- 3 - - - -
|
-
(48)
- - -
(145)
- 27 - - - -
|
(32)
|
(166)
Page 1
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
|
-
2. Cash flows from investing activities
-
2.1 Payments to acquire:
-
(a) property, plant and equipment
-
(b) tenements (see item 10)
-
(c) investments
-
(d) other non-current assets
-
2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of:
-
(a) property, plant and equipment
-
(b) tenements (see item 10)
-
(c) investments
-
(d) other non-current assets
-
2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities
-
2.4 Dividends received (see note 3)
-
2.5 Other (provide details if material)
-
2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
|
- - - -
- - - - - - -
|
- - - -
- - - - - - -
|
-
|
-
|
-
3. Cash flows from financing activities
-
3.1 Proceeds from issues of shares
-
3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible notes
-
3.3 Proceeds from exercise of share options
-
3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options
-
3.5 Proceeds from borrowings
-
3.6 Repayment of borrowings
-
3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings
-
3.8 Dividends paid
-
3.9 Other (provide details if material)
-
3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
|
- - -
- - -
- - -
|
- - -
- - -
- - -
|
-
|
-
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
1 September 2016
Page 2
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
|
-
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
-
4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
-
4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)
-
4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)
-
4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)
-
4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
-
4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
2,205
(32)
-
- -
|
2,339
(134)
-
- -
|
2,173
|
2,205
|
5.
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the month (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts
|
Current month (January 2019)
$A'000
|
Previous month (December 2018)
$A'000
|
|
161 2,012 - -
|
193 2,012 - -
|
2,173
|
2,205
|
6.
|
Payments to directors of the entity and their associates
|
6.1
|
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
|
8
|
6.2
|
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included
|
in item 2.3
|
-
|
6.3
Current month (January 2019)
$A'000
Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2
-Directors fees and geological consulting services.
Page 3
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
-
7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates
Current month (January 2019)
$A'000
-
7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
-
7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
- -
-
7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2
-
-
8. Financing facilities available
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position
Total facility amount at month endAmount drawn at month end
$A'000
$A'000
-
8.1 Loan facilities
-
8.2 Credit standby arrangements
-
8.3 Other (please specify)
- - -- - -
-
8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after month end, include details of those facilities as well.
-
|
9.
Estimated cash outflows for next month
|
$A'000
|
-
9.1 Exploration and evaluation
-
9.2 Development
-
9.3 Production
-
9.4 Staff costs
-
9.5 Administration and corporate costs
-
9.6 Other (provide details if material)
-
9.7 Total estimated cash outflows
|
38 - - - 35 -
|
73
|
10.
Changes in tenements
(items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)
|
Tenement reference and location
|
Nature of interest
|
Interest at beginning of month
|
Interest at end of month
|
10.1
Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10.2
Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
1 September 2016
Page 4
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Compliance statement
-
1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
-
2 This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
|
Sign here:
|
...... Zane Lewis ......................................
|
Company Secretary
|
Print name:
|
Zane Lewis
|
Notes
Date: 28 February 2019
-
1. The monthly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past month and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
-
2. If this monthly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this monthly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
-
3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
1 September 2016
Page 5
Disclaimer
Fraser Range Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 03:19:02 UTC