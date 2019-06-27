Log in
Fraser Range Metals : May 2019 Monthly Cashflow

06/27/2019 | 09:36pm EDT

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

+Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity

monthly report

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16

Name of entity

Fraser Range Metals Group Limited

ABN

Month ended ("current month")

65 098 236 938

31 May 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current month

Year to date

(May 2019)

(11 months)

$A'000

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

-

1.2

Payments for:

(a)

exploration & evaluation

(8)

(116)

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

-

-

(d)

staff costs

-

-

(e) administration and corporate costs

(19)

(266)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

-

36

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

-

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Research and development refunds

-

-

1.8

Other (GST Received)

-

-

1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating

activities

(27)

(346)

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(b)

tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

-

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(b)

tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

-

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing

activities

-

-

3.

Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of shares

-

-

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

-

-

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

-

-

3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of

shares, convertible notes or options

-

-

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and

borrowings

-

-

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

activities

-

-

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period

2,020

2,339

4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating

activities (item 1.9 above)

(27)

(346)

4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

(item 2.6 above)

-

-

4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

(item 3.10 above)

-

-

4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on

cash held

-

-

4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the month (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

1,9931,993

Current month

Previous month

(May 2019)

(April 2019)

$A'000

$A'000

5.1

Bank balances

93

120

5.2

Call deposits

1,900

1,900

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (provide details)

-

-

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

month (should equal item 4.6 above)

1,993

2,020

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current month

(May 2019)

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

21

6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

in item 2.3

-

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

- Directors fees and geological consulting services.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates

7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3

Current month

(April 2019)

$A'000

-

-

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

-

8.

Financing facilities available

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

Add notes as necessary for an

at month end

month end

understanding of the position

$A'000

$A'000

8.1

Loan facilities

-

-

8.2

Credit standby arrangements

-

-

8.3

Other (please specify)

-

-

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after month end, include details of those facilities as well.

-

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next month

$A'000

9.1

Exploration and evaluation

7

9.2

Development

-

9.3

Production

-

9.4

Staff costs

-

9.5

Administration and corporate costs

12

9.6

Other (provide details if material)

-

9.7

Total estimated cash outflows

19

10.

Changes in tenements

Tenement

Nature of

Interest at

Interest at

(items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)

reference

interest

beginning

end of

and location

of month

month

10.1

Interests in mining tenements and

-

-

-

-

petroleum tenements lapsed,

relinquished or reduced

10.2

Interests in mining tenements and

-

-

-

-

petroleum tenements acquired or

increased

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Compliance statement

  1. This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
  2. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

......Zane Lewis......................................

Date: 28 June 2019

Company Secretary

Print name:

Zane Lewis

Notes

  1. The monthly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past month and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
  2. If this monthly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this monthly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
  3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

Disclaimer

Fraser Range Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 01:35:09 UTC
