Fraser Range Metals : Quarterly Cashflow Report

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3

7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

-

8. Financing facilities available Total facility amount Amount drawn at Add notes as necessary for an at quarter end quarter end understanding of the position $A'000 $A'000 8.1 Loan facilities - - 8.2 Credit standby arrangements - - 8.3 Other (please specify) - -

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after Quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

-

9. Estimated cash outflows for next quarter $A'000 9.1 Exploration and evaluation 150 9.2 Development - 9.3 Production - 9.4 Staff costs - 9.5 Administration and corporate costs 85 9.6 Other (provide details if material) - 9.7 Total estimated cash outflows 235 10. Changes in tenements Tenement Nature of Interest at Interest at (items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above) reference interest beginning end of and location of quarter quarter 10.1 Interests in mining tenements and - - - - petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced 10.2 Interests in mining tenements and - - - - petroleum tenements acquired or increased